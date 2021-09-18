CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Area Lakes Rated Mostly Good

By AJ Taylor
kiow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.

kiow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lake Powell Chronicle

Lake Powell Fish Report

Lake Powell water level is now at 3,548 MSL and has only dropped 2 feet since Aug. 26. I am grateful for those upstream reservoirs that have increased their outflow to keep Lake Powell as full as possible in these drastic times when water is scarce. Increased water releases from Flaming Gorge Reservoir on the Utah-Wyoming border have begun and will continue until October. Releases from Blue Mesa Reservoir in Colorado are scheduled to run from August to October. Navajo Lake, which spans the Colorado-New Mexico border, will ramp up releases in November and December. The releases will result in an additional drop of 4 feet in Flaming Gorge, 2 feet in Navajo and 8 feet in Blue Mesa. Hopefully, there will be a heavy snowpack this winter to refill all of the reservoirs mentioned.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bass Fishing#Clear Lake#Fishing Line#Rock Bass#Northwest Water#Ice House Point#Channel Catfish#Cottonwood Point#Yellow Perch#Weedlines#70#Black Crappie
Gatorsports.com

Area Fishing Report: Season generates improved angling conditions

As daylight shortens and nights cool a bit, several elements of area fishing are strengthening. Among the opportunities that have apparently ramped up through the last couple of weeks are: speckled perch on Orange, Lochloosa and Newnans Lakes, bass on Orange, saltwater shrimp on the St. Johns River, Spanish mackerel on deeper gulf flats and reefs from Crystal River to Suwannee, and general action on the gulf flats.
HOBBIES
Erie Times-News

Lake Erie tribs could be ideal this weekend: Northwestern PA. fishing report, Sept. 24-26

The storm front that passed through northwestern Pennsylvania on Wednesday evening actually brought water to the Erie tributaries. Too much, some might say. However, by this weekend, both water flow and color will likely be within parameters for decent steelhead fishing in most of the tributaries – particularly for bait fishermen and hardware slingers.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
kingsburyjournal.com

Fishing is good at Lake Thompson!

Sally Kroger and her husband Mike from Dell Rapids had a great day of fishing on Lake Thompson. We want to print it. Send submissions to jim@kingsburyjournal.com.
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
WTAP

Power outages reported in south Parkersburg area Sunday morning

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - First Energy’s website reported service was restored to all affected customers by noon Sunday. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Original story: 9/12/2021 10:30 A.M. Widespread power outages were reported Sunday morning in south Parkersburg and southern Wood County. As of 9:30 A.M., First Energy/Monagahela Power reported more than 3,200 people...
PARKERSBURG, WV
kiow.com

Fall Leaves are Beginning to Show in the Area

Here in northern Iowa, fall begins to show its colors right at the changing of the seasons. Some trees are beginning to show their fall color. Dogwood and Virginia creeper are turning red, orange and yellow. Some trees that have been under stress from this summer’s heat and drought are dropping their leaves a bit early including some elm, maple, walnut, cottonwood and others.
IOWA STATE
tetongravity.com

​The Caldor Fire Is Now Engulfing South Lake Tahoe

California’s Caldor Fire is just one of many burning rampantly across the West, but just took an ominous turn as it heads straight to Lake Tahoe. As of Monday morning, residents of South Lake Tahoe stand under mandatory evacuation orders with the fire racing towards the lake. On Sunday evening, photographers captured the fire burning through Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort. Luckily no major structure damage was reported, but images show the ski area’s snowmaking guns spraying water on massive flames in an attempt to combat the blaze. Fire managers are warning that weather conditions including triple-digit temperatures and high winds will likely make the situation worse over the coming days.
ENVIRONMENT
Only In Ohio

Spend The Night Under The Fall Foliage When You Camp At Maumee Bay State Park In Ohio

The arrival of fall in Ohio is an exciting event. This fleeting season is marked by outdoor adventure, mostly because we Ohioans know that those frigid temperatures are on the horizon. Today’s feature destination is one that promises an unforgettable outdoor adventure just in time for autumn. Head to Maumee Bay State Park for a […] The post Spend The Night Under The Fall Foliage When You Camp At Maumee Bay State Park In Ohio appeared first on Only In Your State.
OHIO STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Drought Conditions Ease In First Days Of Fall

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As Minnesota enters a new season, drought conditions in the state are easing off. In fact, for the first time in awhile, no parts of the state are in exceptional stages of drought. The latest data from the U.S. Drought Monitor show that in the last week the state’s areas of moderate and severe drought conditions across central and southern Minnesota are also down significantly over the course of the last week — down 10% and 9% respectively. At this point, about one quarter of the state is still considered to be under extreme drought. WCCO director of meteorology...
MINNESOTA STATE
kiow.com

Crop Progress Report Issued

Another warm, mostly dry week across the State allowed Iowa’s farmers 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending September 19, 2021, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Field activities included harvesting hay, finishing corn silage and starting on earlage. Topsoil moisture levels rated 10% very short, 30% short, 59% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 15% very short, 37% short, 48% adequate and 0% surplus. The warm windy weather helped crops dry down and push toward maturity. Corn in or beyond the dent stage reached 93%, four days ahead of the 5-year average. Half of Iowa’s corn crop has reached maturity, two days ahead of normal. Iowa’s corn condition rated 58% good to excellent. Producers have started corn harvest in many parts of the State. Soybeans coloring or beyond reached 86%, four days ahead of the 5-year average. Soybeans dropping leaves reached 53%, three days ahead of normal. Soybean condition was rated 61% good to excellent. Soybean harvest began in parts of Iowa during the week. The third cutting of alfalfa hay reached 97% complete. Some farmers were working on the fourth and in some areas the fifth cutting of hay. Pasture condition was rated 29% good to excellent. In general, livestock were doing well.
AGRICULTURE
kiow.com

Rural Decline Not Happening in Some Iowa Cities

America’s rural population decline has been well-documented, with more people flocking to urban centers. But a report in Iowa says that isn’t happening in all small towns. Iowa Watch, a collaborative investigative news group, reviewed nearly 60 towns of 5,000 or fewer people. In a number of cases, communities have seen populations hold steady, according to recent census data. In southern Iowa, Bloomfield – with a population of nearly 2,700 – has seen a slight gain in residents over the past decade.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy