Owners of leased units can not delegate liability to their tenants

Q: The declaration for our condominium requires owners to maintain their units in good order and repair. The grout in a shower of a unit has not been maintained, causing water to leak into a unit below. The association made a demand on the owner to repair the shower in his unit. The owner sent the board a copy of the lease for his unit that says the tenant is responsible to maintain the unit during the duration of the lease, and the owner instructed the board to contact the tenant. Can an owner do this?