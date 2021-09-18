CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture today

 6 days ago
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of this Premier League clash between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will be bouncing coming into this one, just three days after beating AC Milan in a Champions League thriller. The Reds have made a brilliant start to their 2021/22 campaign with ten points from their first four games. Slowly, people are beginning to talk about them as title contenders after the club took a backseat during the summer transfer window.

But this afternoon they will have to deal with a Crystal Palace side buoyed by their convincing 3-0 win over Tottenham last weekend. The Eagles took full advantage of Spurs being reduced to 10 men as they picked up their first league victory of coach Patrick Vieira’s reign.

New boy Odsonne Edouard made history on his debut against Tottenham when he became the fastest substitute goalscorer in Premier League history. Can he push on from that superb start this afternoon? It’s a tall order for Palace, but they won here in the not-so-distant past when they claimed a 2-1 victory in April 2017. Having said that, nine successive defeats since then do not bode well for the visitors.

Follow live updates from Anfield below as the Reds look to keep pace at the top of the table in what promises to be a thrilling title race.

Norwich 1 - 2 Watford (Sarr, 63’)⚽️

The game at Carrow Road is heating up! This could have big implications at the bottom of the table. Ismaila Sarr finds a touch of space in the box and latches onto a cutback to fire Watford back in front!

Michael Jones18 September 2021 16:23

Liverpool 1 - 0 Crystal Palace

62 mins: Chance for Crystal Palace! Jota brings Gallagher down right on the edge of the box. McArthur and Ayew stand over the set piece. McArthur leaves it for Ayew who whacks his effort straight into the wall.

Naby Keita has come on for Thiago Alcantara.

Michael Jones18 September 2021 16:21

Liverpool 1 - 0 Crystal Palace

59 mins: Gallagher gets on the wrong side of Henderson as the Liverpool midfielder shoots from range. Gallagher clips Henderson’s ankle as he takes the shot and Liverpool are awarded a free kick.

Milner rolls the set piece to Fabinho who blasts it into the wall. The ball comes loose and falls for Salah but his shot from just inside the box is blocked.

Michael Jones18 September 2021 16:17

Liverpool 1 - 0 Crystal Palace

56 mins: Palace are giving it a decent go now. They work the ball down the left side and swing in a cross but there’s no-one there to receive the pass. Liverpool counter down their own left wing before Jota slides the ball inside to Thiago. He shoots from range and has the effort blocked bu Andersen.

Michael Jones18 September 2021 16:14

Liverpool 1 - 0 Crystal Palace

53 mins: Kouyate leaves a bit on Henderson which annoys the Liverpool captain. He responds by linking up with Salah to work the right side for the Reds. Salah knocks the ball into the box where Henderson collects it but has his square pass into the middle cleared by Marc Guehi.

Michael Jones18 September 2021 16:10

Liverpool 1 - 0 Crystal Palace

50 mins: Jordan Henderson follows up Salah’s attempt with one of his own. He’s full of confidence after scoring against AC Milan during the week but this shot from outside the box doesn’t trouble the goalkeeper.

Michael Jones18 September 2021 16:06

Liverpool 1 - 0 Crystal Palace

48 mins: The home team start the second half on the front foot and work the ball across the box to Mo Salah. He shifts it to the left and hits one from range forcing Guaita into an easy save low down.

Michael Jones18 September 2021 16:05

Liverpool 1 - 0 Crystal Palace

Second half: Liverpool kick off the second half. They’re attacking the Kop in this half. If the game flows like it did in the first half the Reds will finish with more than one goal.

Michael Jones18 September 2021 16:04

Liverpool 1 - 0 Crystal Palace

100 up for Sadio Mane.

Michael Jones18 September 2021 16:01

