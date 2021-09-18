JVSD personnel changes approved

After closed session at the Sept. 13 meeting, the Columbus County Board of Education approved personnel moves recommended by Superintendent Deanne Meadows. The following people received new employment: Scotty Baldwin, custodian and substitute bus driver/Williams Township School; Ginger Coleman Bass, Exceptional Children teacher/East Columbus Jr.-Sr. High; Alison Burroughs, temporary part-time interventionist and teacher/Evergreen Elementary; Terri Michelle Creammer, fiscal specialist in accounting and payroll/Central Office; Katherine Curie, teacher/Acme Delco Elementary; Angela Davis, teacher/Cerro Gordo Elementary; Effie Denise Davis, middle grades math teacher/CGES; Ashley Donavan-Alderman, EC teacher assistant and bus driver/WTS; Ashley Edwards, TA and bus driver/Chadbourn Elementary; Deborah Edwards, senior fiscal specialist in accounting and payroll/CO; Miranda Ellington, K–8 music teacher/WTS; Alene Evans, part-time EC Pre-K teacher/CES; Jennifer Graham, Alternative Academy teacher/Hallsboro-Artesia Elementary; Dana Hemminger, TA and bus driver/WTS; Debra Hughes, part-time English language arts teacher/Tabor City Middle; Angela Jordan, math teacher/Columbus Career and College Academy; Sunni McPherson, TA and bus driver/Tabor City Elementary; Karla Nobles, K–6 visual arts teacher/CO; Judy Petteway, part-time 9–12 English teacher/ECJSHS; Emmie Conner Ransom, K–6 teacher/WTS; Yolanda Sidney, health and PE teacher and coach/ECJSHS; Richard Stackhouse, custodian and substitute bus driver/WTS; Carolyn Strickland, TA and bus driver/TCES; Jenny Teague, K–6 teacher/CGES; Darlene Troy-Nedd, Pre-K TA and bus driver/Acme Delco Elementary; Justin White, health and PE teacher/South Columbus High; Barbara Williams, interim part-time child nutrition worker/HAES; Pauline Williams, temporary part-time NC Pre-K teacher/CES; Vernell Williams, part-time EC bus monitor/CES.
