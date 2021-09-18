JVSD personnel changes approved

Horry County’s flood ordinance may still see additional changes after county leaders again balked at finalizing new building codes for low-lying areas. County council on Tuesday unanimously voted to send the ordinance back to committee for additional revisions. Those changes could potentially overhaul new rules requiring higher building in areas impacted by Hurricane Florence. County leaders also want to delay the implementation of the ordinance to ensure that developments already under construction are not impacted.

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO