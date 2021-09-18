CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
JVSD personnel changes approved

By HALDAN KIRSCH Staff Writer
huntingdondailynews.com
 7 days ago

Juniata Valley School Board approved several personnel changes for staff and extended multiple extra-curricular contracts during their monthly meeting last week. Maintenance supervisor Rodney LeCrone’s January retirement was notably approved, and the district will begin advertising for his replacement. On Wednesday, the board also approved:. - adding Maria Payne Yocum,...

