Firm commits to Talleyrand logistics site after Jacksonville City Council OKs incentives
A building-materials company is moving ahead with plans to redevelop a long-polluted patch of Jacksonville’s Talleyrand waterfront as a logistics site for delivering gypsum. “This project will return a heavily contaminated Superfund site to productive use, creating dozens of full-time jobs and strengthening our company’s ability to serve our customers,” Jay Bachmann, vice president of CertainTeed Gypsum Product Group, said in a release announcing the decision.www.jacksonville.com
Comments / 0