UPDATE: Hilton Gold Trial Match & Diamond Fast Track 2021
Hilton has offered various matches and fast tracks to its Gold and Diamond tiers for years with halving the number of nights requirement to complete one in 2021. Hilton continues to match Gold status upfront for 90 days, during which the member can retain it or advance to Diamond through March 31, 2023, by consuming 5 or 9 nights. In addition, Hilton has updated the match website, and all the old links no longer work.loyaltylobby.com
