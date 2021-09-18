UPDATE: Hilton Gold Trial Match & Diamond Fast Track 2021

Alaska Airlines has emailed elite members to inform them that the airline’s popular Fast Track to Status promotion has been extended. The Fast Track to Status promotion gives you 50% more elite-qualifying miles on all Alaska Airlines-operated flights. This promotion was first launched back in 2020 and was set to end on Sept. 30, 2021. Now it has just been extended to the end of the year, so you can take advantage of it by flying through December 31, 202‌1.

INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO