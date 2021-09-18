CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Clapton Show At Toyota: Laid-Back and Relaxed

By David Rozycki
Houston Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recent years, Eric Clapton has made more headlines for his anti-vaccine and anti-lockdown views than for his music; the last song and accompanying music video he released in August 2021 is called "This Has Gotta Stop," which is a protest song against COVID-19 lockdowns and vaccinations. He previously recorded a song called "Stand and Deliver," on which he collaborated with Van Morrison which is an anti-mask, anti-lockdown single, with the proceeds benefiting Morrison's "Lockdown Financial Hardship Fund".

