Eric Clapton Show At Toyota: Laid-Back and Relaxed

First Eric Clapton loses all of his famous friends, and now he’s on his knees [guitar riff] saying goodbye to his morals. Nearly two months after declaring that he would refuse to perform at concert venues where proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required for all attendees, Rolling Stone reports that Clapton reversed course on September 18 for his show at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The venue, per Rolling Stone, not only required at least one vaccine dose to attend, but also required masks to be worn during the full set, from “Cocaine” all the way up to “I Shot the Sheriff.” Clapton, who is vaccinated against the coronavirus but experienced “disastrous” side effects from the AstraZeneca jab, previously said in July that he was against the idea of solely performing to attendees who were smart enough to protect themselves from a pandemic. “I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present,” he explained at the time. “Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show.” Clapton also admitted, amazingly, that his friends are ghosting him because of his COVID-19 ideology. Everyone but Van Morrison, of course.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO