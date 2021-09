There's no more debate or decisions forthcoming. There's still some anger and disbelief, but also the excitement that comes along with change.The Cleveland Indians are about to become history.On Monday, one of the American League's charter members will play its final home game of 2021, and also its last at Progressive Field as the Indians, the team’s name since 1915, when “Shoeless” Joe Jackson was the starting right fielder on opening day.Much more than the makeup of a rainout against the Kansa City Royals, the home finale will signify the end of one era and beginning of a new...

