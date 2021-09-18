Letter: Vaccines are a part of a healthy society

South Dakota Codified Law 13-28-7.1 requires that any student entering school or an early childhood program in the state shall, prior to admission, be required to present to school authorities, certification from a licensed physician that the child has received, or is in the process of receiving, adequate immunization against poliomyelitis, diphtheria, pertussis, measles, rubella, mumps, tetanus, meningitis and chicken pox, according to the recommendations of the State Department of Health.