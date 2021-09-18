CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

Rep. Mann heads up letter regarding Afghan evacuation

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON, D.C. — First District Congressman Tracey Mann led a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressing deep concerns about the Biden Administration's handling of evacuating American citizens from Afghanistan and negotiations leading to the payment of ransoms. U.S. Rep. and Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks (R-IN), U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), and 19 other Republican Study Committee members joined Rep. Mann on the letter.

hutchpost.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Denver

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert Introduces Articles Of Impeachment Against President Biden & Vice President Harris

(CBS4) – Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert announced on Friday, Sept. 24, she introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. She says the administration failed “to ensure the national security of the United States and its citizens” with regard to the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan. The congresswoman, a Republican representing Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, says she felt it her duty to introduce the articles due to what she describes as the president giving American-made weapons to and aiding enemies. She also accuses the administration of colluding with the Taliban. Lauren Boebert (credit: CBS) “And let me be...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CBS San Francisco

Bill To Abolish U.S. Space Force Introduced By North Bay Rep. Jared Huffman

WASHINGTON (CBS SF/CNN) — A North Bay congressman has introduced a bill to abolish the U.S. Space Force, a day after the newest branch of the military unveiled new uniform prototypes. Rep. Jared Huffman (D-San Rafael) introduced the No Militarization of Space Act as Congress moves to pass the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), the annual bill that authorizes funding for the Pentagon. Former President Donald Trump established the Space Force in 2019, creating the newest military service and the first new service since the US Air Force was created in 1947. Supporters of the move pointed to the need for developing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Crenshaw
Person
Jim Banks
americanmilitarynews.com

Rep. Darrell Issa helps more Americans evacuate Afghanistan

Three American citizens left Afghanistan this week despite the suspension of U.S. government flights last month, according to one member of a San Diego congressional delegation working on the evacuations. In a pair of news releases, Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Bonsall, said this week a couple in their 80s and a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
pvtimes.com

150 Afghan refugees headed for Nevada

WASHINGTON — Nevada will see 150 Afghan refugees resettled in the state, a small portion of the 65,000 evacuees who will come to America in the coming weeks, the Biden administration has told governors and mayors. About 37,000 people in the first wave of refugees will be relocated to states...
NEVADA STATE
Washington Times

EXCLUSIVE: Second major felon found on Afghan evacuation flight

Another Afghan who had been deported from the U.S. after an aggravated felony conviction was found on an evacuation flight back to the U.S. this month, The Washington Times has learned. The man, who had a 2011 conviction for aggravated robbery and was deported in 2017, somehow cleared all the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#State#American#The State Department
marijuanamoment.net

House Officially Passes Defense Bill With Marijuana Banking Protections, But Key Senators May Block Path Ahead

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a large-scale defense spending bill that includes an amendment to shield banks that works with state-legal marijuana businesses from being penalized by federal regulators. Now advocates and industry stakeholders are left wondering: what’s the fate of the reform in the Senate? And can it make it to the president’s desk?
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Pelosi chides Republicans for not voting on the debt limit: ‘Why should Democrats always come to the rescue?’

House SpeakerNancy Pelosi chided Republicans for not voting to raise the debt limit on Thursday, asking why Democrats always need to be more responsible.The House Speaker hosted Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during her weekly press conference. On Tuesday, the House voted to extend the debt limit until December 2022 and keep the government open until 3 December of this year.“They voted to shut down government and not honour the full faith and credit of the United States of America,” Ms Pelosi said, noting that the bill included disaster relief for those affected by...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
senate.gov

On Senate Floor: Shaheen Slams Hypocritical Republican Obstruction to Raise Debt Limit and Avoid Government Shutdown

**Shaheen Also Highlights How Republicans’ Partisan Gridlock is Compromising U.S. National Security with Delayed Confirmation Hearings and Political Grandstanding**. Senator Shaheen delivers remarks on the Senate floor this afternoon. (Washington, DC) – U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) delivered remarks on the Senate floor this afternoon slamming Senate Republicans for their...
WASHINGTON, DC
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy