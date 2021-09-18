Rep. Mann heads up letter regarding Afghan evacuation
WASHINGTON, D.C. — First District Congressman Tracey Mann led a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressing deep concerns about the Biden Administration's handling of evacuating American citizens from Afghanistan and negotiations leading to the payment of ransoms. U.S. Rep. and Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks (R-IN), U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), and 19 other Republican Study Committee members joined Rep. Mann on the letter.hutchpost.com
