LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff throughout the state of Michigan on Saturday, September 18 to honor the lives of firefighters who have died in the line of duty in 2020 and 2021, including those who have died of COVID-19. The flag honors coincide with the Bureau of Fire Services Statewide Memorial on Saturday, September 18.