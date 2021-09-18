CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NFL Draft: Week Three College Football Matchups of the Week

By Matt_Robinson
Battle Red Blog
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article—WR Ty Fryfogle vs. CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner. This is an exciting match up of under the veil of ‘guys who are looking to prove they belong at the top of the class. Both are looking to prove their breakout last season was legitimate and are considered closer to top five at their respective positions than they are to being the bona fide top option. Fryfogle is the Hoosiers best chance at generating offense for struggling QB Michael Penix, and a strong showing here would do wonders for his draft stock going against ‘all nickname team’ candidate Sauce Gardner who is looking for a dominant performance in order to keep pace with Derek Stingley and Kaiir Elam in the top CB race.

www.battleredblog.com

