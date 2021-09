Lenzing’s Bast Recast collection would not have been possible without collaboration. When Lenzing set out to create designs using hemp mixed with TENCEL Lyocell, the project relied on the expertise and vision of partners—from mills to marketing. Naveena Denim Limited (NDL) was the mill partner for Bast Recast. When it came to choosing the hemp supplier, NDL turned to Kingdom Mills, which it had visited back in 2019. Hemp may have a much longer history than TENCEL, but there are parallels between where hemp is today in the denim market and where TENCEL was a few decades ago. Together, the two cellulosic materials create sustainable jeans, and the added TENCEL gives the denim a softer touch. Read more on Carved in Blue. This article is one of a series on Rivet from Lenzing’s Carved in Blue denim blog. From conversations with the experts behind the mills that make some of the world’s most-wanted denim to the global brands bringing novel denim made with TENCEL Lyocell and Modal to the market, Carved in Blue shares the stories of those whose roots run deep with denim. Visit www.carvedinblue.tencel.com.

APPAREL ・ 10 DAYS AGO