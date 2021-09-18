Syracuse vs Albany Game Day Central

Syracuse football is set to host Albany in the Carrier Dome for a game the Orange has to have. The game kicks off at noon and will be broadcast on the ACC Network. Here is all of our coverage to get you prepared for the game.

Syracuse started the 2021 season on a strong note with a 29-9 win at Ohio. Since then, however, things have gone the other way. Not only did the Orange fall 17-7 in the home opener against regional recruiting rival and former Big East foe Rutgers, but Ohio has since lost to FCS Duquesne and Louisiana. The Bobcats, who were thought to be contenders for the MAC Championship are now 0-3.

Albany, though, could be just what Syracuse needs. A game the Orange should dominate to get back into the win column, figure some things out and get ready for the rest of the schedule.