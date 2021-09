The Oklahoma football rivalry with Nebraska began in the early 1900s. The first game between the two longtime conference rivals was in 1912, eight years before they became members of the same conference, at that time known as the Missouri Valley Intercollegiate Athletic Association. From 1920 until 2011, Oklahoma and Nebraska were members of the same conference, which took on several iterations over the years as new members were added and subtracted, eventually becoming what is now the Big 12 Conference.

