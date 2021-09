A Dixon man is being charged in a Lee County crash that resulted in the death of two teens from Dixon. 20-year-old Draven Z. Webb, of Dixon, is being charged with two counts of reckless homicide. Police say that Webb was driving the vehicle when it crashed into a tree west of Amboy on Robbins Road back in April. There were four occupants in the vehicle at the time. Police haven't said what caused the crash.