A year and a half into a war that has claimed more than 650,000 American lives, we are stumbling in our efforts because of those among us who refuse to enlist in the fight. The war has claimed almost 500 residents of Santa Barbara County. These aren’t just numbers or statistics; these are our family members, our coworkers, our community brothers and sisters. I am absolutely heartbroken by the staggering magnitude of these losses.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO