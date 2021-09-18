CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Communists, observers report violations in Russian election

riverbender.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — The head of Russia's Communist Party, the country's second-largest political party, is alleging widespread violations in the election for a new national parliament in which his party is widely expected to gain seats. Late Saturday, a YouTube video in which associates of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny...

www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

US News and World Report

Hundreds of Russians Join Moscow Protest Over Parliamentary Election

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Hundreds of people, angered by last week's parliamentary election, joined a protest in central Moscow on Saturday, holding posters carrying slogans such as "bring back the elections". The protest was organised by several politicians, most of them Communists, saying they were cheated of victory by an online...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

The Russian election was supposed to shore up Putin’s legitimacy. It achieved the opposite.

MOSCOW – Electoral precinct 40, located in a charming historic area a few minutes’ walking distance from the Kremlin, is among the few in Moscow that can be trusted to count votes honestly. Ever since I first voted here at the age of 18, the official tallies have always reflected the actual votes cast. In Moscow’s 2013 mayoral election, the candidate who won the precinct was anticorruption campaigner and opposition activist Alexei Navalny. Local Muscovite pride may be one factor in this honesty; the presence of independent electoral commission members in the precinct may be another.
ELECTIONS
AFP

Russia's Communists lead protest over 'colossal' vote fraud

Russia's Communist Party on Saturday led a thousand-strong protest in central Moscow over what they called "colossal" fraud in parliamentary polls as police detained a number of activists. It was the first sizable Moscow protest since this month's controversial polls, and police did not break up the unsanctioned rally but played loud music in an effort to drown out the protesters. Before and during the protest, authorities detained a number of activists including Sergei Udaltsov, head of a radical socialist group, Left Front, according to OVD-Info, which tracks detentions at opposition rallies. In his residence outside Moscow, President Vladimir Putin hailed the ruling party's "convincing victory" and said Russian democracy was growing stronger as he hosted the heads of five parties which won parliamentary seats including Communist leader Gennady Zyuganov.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Protesters in Moscow allege online election tampering

About 400 demonstrators gathered in central Moscow to protest alleged tampering in the national parliament election in which the dominant pro-Kremlin party retained a constitutional majority. The Saturday demonstration at Pushkin Square was organized by the Communist Party which increased its share of seats in the State Duma in the election but is contesting the results from online balloting that accounted for some 2 million votes in Moscow. No arrests were made at the protest, but the Communists said about 60 of their activists had been detained ahead of the demonstration. Many were released after being held for a few hours.Official results gave the United Russia party, which is loyal to President Vladimir Putin 324 seats in the 450-member Duma more than the two-thirds majority needed to change the constitution. The Communists are the second-largest faction with 57 seats, up from their previous 42; three other parties also won seats.
PROTESTS
TechCrunch

EU warns Russia over ‘Ghostwriter’ hacking ahead of German elections

The “Ghostwriter” campaign targeted “numerous members of Parliaments, government officials, politicians, and members of the press and civil society in the EU”, according to a press release from the European Council on Friday, and was carried out “by accessing computer systems and personal accounts and stealing data.”. The statement by...
EUROPE
The Independent

Pro-Kremlin party officially handed supermajority in Duma

Russian election authorities on Friday officially announced the final results of last week's parliamentary vote, in which the Kremlin s party retained its supermajority amid widespread reports of violations and incidents of voter fraud. Russia's Central Election Commission has declared the election of the new parliament, or the State Duma “conclusive and valid," commission chair Ella Pamfilova said. The results gave United Russia 49.8% of the vote for the 225 seats apportioned by parties. Another 225 lawmakers are chosen directly by voters, and United Russia candidates won 198 of those races. In all, the Kremlin-backed party, which has...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Birmingham Star

Russia invites election observers across the globe

Moscow (Russia) [India], September 24 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Russian Parliamentary elections were held in Russia on the 17th, 18th, and 19th of September. As a progressive move, the Russian government invited around 200 MPs and 15 Election ExpertsPolitical Experts across the globe. It's an honor to be a part of such a cross-cultural mega event for all the nations.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Ukraine passes ‘necessary’ law limiting influence of oligarchs, after shooting

Ukraine’s parliament has passed a law to limit the influence of oligarchs on politics – one day after a failed bid to kill a top aide of president Volodymyr Zelenskiy was carried out. The leader said he believed the assassination attempt was triggered by the country’s ongoing reform. Mr Zelensky added in a statement it is “necessary” to protect the country from powerful businessmen who have “corrupted” its political system for decades. However, his opponents say they are fearful the measure will be applied selectively to concentrate more power in the president's hands.The law, which passed a first reading in...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian election: United Russia on course for landslide victory as Communists contest vote

Russia’s 2021 legislative elections look to be ending with a landslide win for the Kremlin’s United Russia party and the prospect of protests amid evidence of mass electoral fraud.With 98 per cent of votes counted, United Russia is projected a constitutional majority in parliament. But it achieved that result on the back of a suspiciously high 49.79 popular vote — and after massively delayed results on e-voting in Moscow, which turned a number of constituencies back towards the Kremlin.The Communist party, which came a strong second even in official voting, with 19.5 percent of the vote, is refusing to accept the e-voting results. Valery Rashkin, the head of the Moscow party, has announced a protest at the capital’s central square at 7pm tonight, Monday.The Kremlin meanwhile has congratulated election officials for overseeing a “positive electoral process.” Vladimir Putin prioritised the “competitiveness, transparency and honesty of elections,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
ELECTIONS
Public Radio International PRI

Russian Duma elections

As expected, the pro-Putin United Russia party has emerged as the winner in parliamentary elections. Russian opposition parties said the vote was neither free nor fair. But as The World's Daniel Ofman reports, the Russian president's popularity appears to be slipping.
POLITICS
kelo.com

Navalny allies accuse Telegram of censorship in Russian election

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny accused Telegram of censorship on Saturday after the popular messaging app followed Google and Apple in restricting access to their voting campaign in Russia’s parliamentary election. The activists have already accused Alphabet’s Google and Apple of buckling under Kremlin pressure...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Russian elections: Protestors detained as they manifest in Moscow

The footage captures the detention of people protesting against Putin’s government in Pushkin Square in Moscow, Russia. Most vocal Kremlin critics have been barred from running on these elections and opposition leader Alexi Navalny, jailed, had hoped to challenge President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party with the help of the app ‘Smart Voting’.
PROTESTS
Public Radio International PRI

Russian parliamentary elections preview

Russians are going to the polls starting today through Sunday to vote in their parliamentary elections. Leading up to the vote, authorities have cracked down on independent politicians across Russia, making sure that the Kremlin's loudest critics wouldn't run. Many opposition politicians have fled abroad, or have even been imprisoned — including opposition leader Alexey Navalny. Experts have also speculated for years that elections in Russia are rigged in favor of President Vladimir Putin's ruling party, United Russia. Host Carol Hills speaks with Russian political scientist Ekaterina Schulmann.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

