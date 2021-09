I don't quite understand the Taos in Volkswagen's model range. And I don't think you can exactly blame me because I can't be the only one in the automotive community who thinks this. VW already has the well-established Tiguan crossover SUV in their lineup, and yet here comes the Taos, a marginally smaller, but all too similarly priced crossover SUV to invade the space of the bigger brother. Huh? Skepticism aside, that shouldn't hold the Taos from being a potentially great new model. Only it just misses.

