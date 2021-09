New data shows that the COVID-19 vaccine is very effective in preventing the spread of the virus and protecting people against a variety of situations. Unlike average vaccines, the COVID-19 vaccine provides immunization after the introduction of two injections. This makes it a relatively long process in order to build immunity, with many mistakenly thinking that they’re protected two weeks following their first shot. In reality, immunity kicks in two weeks of your last shot.

