The Washington Football Team finished with a losing record for the fourth consecutive season in 2020 but still managed to win the NFC East at 7-9. The club registered four of its victories against Dallas and Philadelphia but lost both of its meetings with its other division rival, the New York Giants. Washington will attempt to end its struggles in the all-time series when it hosts New York on Thursday Night Football. Washington, which lost its season-opener against the Los Angeles Chargers at home last Sunday, has dropped five straight matchups against the Giants, last winning in Week 8 of the 2018 campaign.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO