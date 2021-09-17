CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

FDA rejects full approval for Pfizer booster, limiting authorization to the elderly and vulnerable

By Alexander Nazaryan
AOL Corp
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — A key federal advisory panel voted overwhelmingly on Friday afternoon not to recommend booster shots for every American 16 or older who has already been vaccinated against the coronavirus, only to vote minutes later — even more overwhelmingly — to approve boosters for people 65 and older, as well as those at high risk because of preexisting conditions or occupational hazards.

www.aol.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

Tense decision-making as CDC joins FDA in recommending Pfizer booster shot for 65 & up, people at high risk and those with occupational exposure to COVID-19

Following the recommendations of its vaccine advisory committee, the Food and Drug Administration gave emergency use authorization to Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine booster dose for certain populations. The single shot is to be administered six months following completion of the original two-dose course. The FDA’s Sept. 22, 2021, decision to not...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

CDC director overrides advisory panel, joins FDA in recommending Pfizer booster for 65+, high-risk

Following the recommendations of its vaccine advisory committee, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave emergency use authorization to Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine booster dose for certain populations. The single shot is to be administered six months following completion of the original two-dose course. The FDA’s Sept. 22, 2021, decision to...
INDUSTRY
AOL Corp

Natural immunity emerges as potential legal challenge to federal COVID-19 vaccination mandates

The argument that natural immunity against COVID-19 is an alternative to vaccination is emerging as a potential legal challenge to federally mandated vaccination policies. Vaccination is already required for certain workers and some college students. The federal government, despite steeper legal hurdles to imposing vaccination, has also invoked the U.S. Department of Labor to mandate inoculation for health care workers and is expected to roll out a larger policy effectively mandating vaccination for a majority of U.S. workers.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. administers 389.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 389,372,689 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 471,821,155 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those totals are up from the 388,567,109 vaccine doses the CDC said had been administered by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters Could Mean Billions for Drugmakers

Billions more in profits are at stake for some vaccine makers as the U.S. moves toward dispensing COVID-19 booster shots to shore up Americans' protection against the virus. How much the manufacturers stand to gain depends on how big the rollout proves to be. The Biden administration last month announced...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Gupta
CBS News

CDC approves Pfizer COVID booster shot for 20 million Americans

Twenty million Americans are now eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot. The CDC and FDA approved a third dose for people who are 65 and older, at high risk of serious disease or frequently exposed to the virus. Dr. William Schaffner, a member of the CDC's advisory committee on immunization practices, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to answer questions on the booster shot rollout.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cleveland.com

CDC OKs Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster; allergic reactions to Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are rare and mild: Coronavirus update for Sept. 24

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization to a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster, and allergic reactions to the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are rare and mild, a study suggests. Cleveland.com is rounding up some of the most notable coronavirus news making headlines online. Here’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fda Approval#Booster#Americans#The White House#Yahoo News#Johnson Johnson#Israeli
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Who's eligible for Pfizer booster shots in US?

Millions of Americans are now eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot to help increase their protection against the worst effects of the coronavirus.A look at the nuts and bolts of this new phase of the vaccination campaign:WHO SHOULD GET THE PFIZER BOOSTER?People who got two Pfizer shots at least six months ago and who fall into one of these groups should get the booster:— People 65 and older, nursing home residents and assisted living residents.— Others ages 50 to 64 with a long list of risky health problems including cancer, diabetes, asthma, HIV infection and heart disease. Being overweight...
INDUSTRY
NBC News

I got the Moderna vaccine. Can I get a Pfizer booster?

Efforts to give a Covid-19 booster shot to certain adults in the United States have officially begun, following a week of intense deliberation from government advisory committees. Early Friday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on a booster dose for older adults, as well...
PHARMACEUTICALS
AOL Corp

Vaccine holdouts, not boosters, top concern for Biden

WASHINGTON — Even as President Biden announced on Friday morning that some Americans are now eligible to receive a coronavirus booster shot, he blamed the unvaccinated for prolonging the pandemic, since they account for the overwhelming majority of new hospitalizations and deaths. That made for a challenging message, one that...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Channel 3-12

Covid-19 vaccine boosters can begin for some US adults as CDC partially diverges from its advisers’ recommendations

By Jamie Gumbrecht, CNN Following days of lengthy debate among vaccine experts, booster shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine can now be officially administered to some adults in the United States. Early Friday morning, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky diverged from the agency’s independent vaccine advisers to recommend boosters The post Covid-19 vaccine boosters can begin for some US adults as CDC partially diverges from its advisers’ recommendations appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
PHARMACEUTICALS
republicmonews.com

CDC Votes Against Giving Booster Shots After FDA Authorized It

On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration approved booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for certain groups, and many American employees are now eligible. CDC and FDA’s Decision on Booster Shot Does Not Coincide. The FDA approved boosters for individuals aged 65 and above and those aged 18 to...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy