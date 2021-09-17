FDA rejects full approval for Pfizer booster, limiting authorization to the elderly and vulnerable
WASHINGTON — A key federal advisory panel voted overwhelmingly on Friday afternoon not to recommend booster shots for every American 16 or older who has already been vaccinated against the coronavirus, only to vote minutes later — even more overwhelmingly — to approve boosters for people 65 and older, as well as those at high risk because of preexisting conditions or occupational hazards.www.aol.com
