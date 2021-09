WATERTOWN (CBS) — Friday’s lunch at Watertown’s Middle School is expected to be popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and corn. Nutrition director Brandon Rabbit says he has those food items Thursday, but that’s not always the case. “We’re struggling to make sure we get everything together in time, and making sure that we have all the products in stock and we have substitutions for everything that’s missing,” said Rabbit. What’s missing is now the key. National supply chain issues have forced the staff to pivot almost everyday. Rabbit can’t even get a simple spork any more. They have to pay more for individuals knives and...

WATERTOWN, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO