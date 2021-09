IRONTON — Kathy and Ryan Markins’ home at 2302 S. 5th St. has been selected by Ironton in Bloom as September’s Yard of the Month Winner. The couple have lived in their home for 19 years and have really transformed their landscape. The hard work is evident! They work together to make their yard alluring. Kathy enjoys focusing on her flower beds! Check out her colorful impatiens and petunias among others. Each year they plan new projects for the following year. The side yard is scheduled for 2022 — keep an eye on Kathy’s green thumb.

IRONTON, OH ・ 8 DAYS AGO