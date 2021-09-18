The Yankees’ maddening failure to put away the Orioles might haunt them

The Yankees wrapped up their season series against Baltimore on Thursday night with a dispiriting, if all-too-predictable loss wherein the Bombers’ bats were missing in action against one of the worst pitching staffs in baseball. A thorough post-mortem on how New York played against Baltimore in 2021 might come at some point. Today though, I want to look at how the Yankees failed to win close games against Baltimore, and how those defeats loom over a playoff chase that legitimately could end with three teams tied for two spots, or with the Yankees on the outside looking in.