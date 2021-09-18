One Crystal Palace Player To Sign: Odsonne Edouard

Patrick Vieira will face a tough task this season in his first head coaching job in England. The Arsenal legend has big boots to fill at Crystal Palace, taking over from Roy Hodgeson who did an impressive job with the side. The opening two games were difficult for the Frenchman as the Eagles took just a point from Brentford after defeat to Chelsea. Palace and Vieira may have turned a corner after a 3-0 win against Tottenham, thanks to goals from Wilfred Zaha and new boy Edouard.

(PA Images/Sipa USA)

The 23 year-old signed for Crystal Palace on deadline day for a fee worth up to £14Million. The former Celtic forward certainly showed he is on a good path to paying back that fee, with a brace in his debut. The Frenchman was an impressive force in Scotland, scoring 77 goals in 150 appearances.

(Photo by IPA/Sipa USA)

Beginning his career with PSG, Edouard would eventually make the move to the UK, where he would win consecutive league and cup doubles under Brendan Rodgers. A move to London is massive for Edouard and it gives him the much awaited opportunity to preform at the top level in Britain. His arrival will likely take some pressure off Wilfred Zaha, who has carried the brunt of responsibility in recent years when it comes to making an impact up front for Palace.

(Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA)

It is too soon to call but it already looks like the former Celtic success story has a lot more to offer this season and could play a vital role in the outcome of the Eagle's season. Being coached by a French legend will only further boost his confidence also.

Liverpool had been previously linked with the forward in the past but his current club is his best destination. A bigger move for the Edouard in the future would not come as a surprise. Another one for Liverpool to look out for whether it be as a future target or a threat in games.