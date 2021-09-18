CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Crystal Palace Player To Sign: Odsonne Edouard

Patrick Vieira will face a tough task this season in his first head coaching job in England. The Arsenal legend has big boots to fill at Crystal Palace, taking over from Roy Hodgeson who did an impressive job with the side. The opening two games were difficult for the Frenchman as the Eagles took just a point from Brentford after defeat to Chelsea. Palace and Vieira may have turned a corner after a 3-0 win against Tottenham, thanks to goals from Wilfred Zaha and new boy Edouard.

The 23 year-old signed for Crystal Palace on deadline day for a fee worth up to £14Million. The former Celtic forward certainly showed he is on a good path to paying back that fee, with a brace in his debut. The Frenchman was an impressive force in Scotland, scoring 77 goals in 150 appearances.

Beginning his career with PSG, Edouard would eventually make the move to the UK, where he would win consecutive league and cup doubles under Brendan Rodgers. A move to London is massive for Edouard and it gives him the much awaited opportunity to preform at the top level in Britain. His arrival will likely take some pressure off Wilfred Zaha, who has carried the brunt of responsibility in recent years when it comes to making an impact up front for Palace.

It is too soon to call but it already looks like the former Celtic success story has a lot more to offer this season and could play a vital role in the outcome of the Eagle's season. Being coached by a French legend will only further boost his confidence also.

Liverpool had been previously linked with the forward in the past but his current club is his best destination. A bigger move for the Edouard in the future would not come as a surprise. Another one for Liverpool to look out for whether it be as a future target or a threat in games.

newschain

Odsonne Edouard’s dream debut double caps Palace’s win over 10-man Tottenham

Odsonne Edouard enjoyed a dream debut as Patrick Vieira celebrated his first win as Crystal Palace manager with more success over 10-man Tottenham in a 3-0 victory. Former Arsenal midfielder Vieira had seen his side take just one point from their opening three Premier League games, but Wilfried Zaha’s 76th-minute penalty and a debut double for new signing Edouard in the final 10 minutes earned a deserved three points.
Tribal Football

Crystal Palace boss Vieira eager to unleash summer signings on Tottenham

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira is eager to unleash his summer signings on Tottenham in today's derby. Vieira says he hopes Odsonne Edouard and Will Hughes can make a big impact against Spurs this weekend, in what could be their first appearances since signing for Crystal Palace. Edouard joined from...
Tribal Football

Huge brawl sparked between Spurs and Crystal Palace players

A huge brawl was sparked between Crystal Palace and Tottenham players during the London derby at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon. Tensions boiled over when Spurs ace Japhet Tanganga produced a strong challenge on Palace star Wilfried Zaha in the 52nd minute. Zaha, 28, was clattered by Tanganga, 22, after...
SkySports

Crystal Palace 3-0 Tottenham: Odsonne Edouard scores twice on dream debut as Patrick Vieira's side grab first win

Odsonne Edouard scored twice on his Crystal Palace debut as Patrick Vieira's side secured an emphatic 3-0 win over 10-man Tottenham at Selhurst Park. The striker, an £18.5m signing from Celtic on Deadline Day, scored his first just 28 seconds after coming off the bench in the 84th minute then netted his second, and Palace's third, in stoppage time.
BBC

Crystal Palace v Tottenham: Confirmed team news

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira names the same starting XI as in their 2-2 draw at West Ham prior to the international break. Summer signings Odsonne Edouard and Michael Olise take their place on the bench. Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell, Kouyate, McArthur, Gallagher, Zaha, Ayew, Benteke.
Tribal Football

Bournemouth signing Cahill: Crystal Palace offered me another year

Former Crystal Palace captain Gary Cahill is happy with his move to Bournemouth. Cahill has revealed he rejected Premier League interest to join Championship side Bournemouth. He said: “I could've stayed in the Premier League - Palace offered me another year. “They needed to lower the age of the squad,...
Daily Mail

Crystal Palace 3-0 Tottenham: Odsonne Edouard scores SECONDS after coming on and nets another goal in added time as Patrick Vieira gets his first win against 10-man Spurs after Japhet Tanganga's red card

He always did enjoy giving Tottenham a good kicking, Patrick Vieira. And this was a good kicking. The sort of kicking that wrecked a perfect run for one club, got the music going for another, and threw up a few questions for both. For Crystal Palace and Vieira, they centre...
Tribal Football

Crystal Palace midfielder Gallagher 'buzzing' after being named Player of the Month

Crystal Palace midfielder Conor Gallagher has been named the club's Player of the Month for August. The Chelsea loan signing is off to a dream start in south London, helping to secure a 3-1 friendly win over Watford, making his competitive debut against Brentford and helping Palace keep a clean sheet, and then netting a sensational brace against West Ham United.
Tribal Football

Crystal Palace due fee from Nice signing Zion Atta

Crystal Palace are due a £200,000 windfall from the loss of young winger Zion Atta to French side Nice. The money is training compensation for the 16-year-old who was also a target for Juventus, Roma, Ajax and PSV Eindhoven, says The Sun. The highly-rated youngster left the Eagles after being...
