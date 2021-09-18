CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

The Rockies are in the thick of the N.L. West race at the end of September

By Kenneth Weber
Purple Row
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rockies have spent one day with a winning record during the 2021 season. It was on April 1st, after a victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers at home on a beautiful opening day at Coors Field. After the victory, Fangraphs bumped Colorado’s odds to make the playoffs to 0.1%. It was the high-water mark for the season, as the Rockies would drop the next three games against L.A. and fall back to 0% in the playoff odds model, where they have lingered since.

www.purplerow.com

Comments / 1

Related
Talking Chop

Braves look to end homestand on a good note against Rockies

The Atlanta Braves will try to end a nine-game homestand on a good note Thursday afternoon when they wrap up a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies. The Braves dropped the first two games of the series and will be trying to avoid a sweep. Atlanta had plenty of chances Wednesday night but went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position and left 12 men on base in a 3-2 loss.
MLB
NBC Sports

How Braves-Rockies postponement affects NL East playoff race

The Phillies threw a 17-spot on the Cubs in Thursday’s win to move to three games behind the Braves in the NL East at 74-72. Atlanta was supposed to host the Colorado Rockies Thursday afternoon but the game was rained out. The Braves and Rockies do not share a common...
MLB
Purple Row

Colorado Rockies game no. 148 thread: Kyle Freeland vs Patrick Corbin

The Colorado Rockies’ whirlwind tour of the National League East continued unabated last night with a 9-8 victory over the Washington Nationals for their fourth road win in a row, along with the Rockies’ best road trip of the season. Currently 6-1 on their (now) nine-game east coast road trip, the Rockies look to add another win today and secure the series in our nation’s capital.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
Purple Row

Rockies call up prospect Ryan Vilade

The Colorado Rockies are calling up one of their top prospects in 22-year old Ryan Vilade (no. 10 PuRP), The Gazette’s Danielle Allentuck first reported. The team has since made the move official: Vilade has had his contract selected and will wear #31 on his uniform when he starts in left field for the Rockies this afternoon.
MLB
Purple Row

Rockies moments bigger than baseball

Baseball is a game deeply rooted in human emotions. It can feature the greatest expressions of happiness and victory or the extreme expressions of anger and defeat. There is a deep emotional intimacy with the sport that you see played out on the field game after game. Pitchers will let out a yell after a big strikeout in a critical moment while a batter will express every bit of emotion with a single bat flip following a home run.
MLB
Purple Row

Colorado Rockies game no. 149 thread: Jon Gray vs Paolo Espino

After Kyle Freeland and the bullpen shut out the Washington Nationals’ lineup on Saturday evening, the Colorado Rockies now sit on the verge of their first six-game winning streak and first road series sweep of the season (second if you count the postponed Atlanta series). On the mound for the...
MLB
Purple Row

Nationals 3, Rockies 0: Apparently the bats flew home early

The Colorado Rockies quest for their first three-game sweep on the road fell short on Sunday, as they dropped the final game against the Washington Nationals 3-0. The pitching staff kept the Rockies in the ballgame, but the offense was silent all afternoon. It was a disappointing way to end a successful east coast roadtrip that saw the Rockies post a 7-2 record.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yonathan Daza
Brush News Tribune

Rockies’ excellent road trip ends with shutout loss to Nationals

The Rockies’ terrific road trip had a Clark Griswold ending. Flummoxed by Washington journeyman right-hander Paolo Espino, the Rockies lost 3-0 Sunday afternoon at Nationals Park. The Rockies have been shut out 16 times this season, all of the whitewashings coming on the road. Although the Rockies saw their five-game...
MLB
Purple Row

Rockies 6, Nationals 0: It’s a Freeland country

The Rockies continued their conquest of the National League East this afternoon with a dominant showing in D.C. against the Washington Nationals. Rock solid pitching and early offensive fireworks kept the Colorado Rockies on top the whole way through with a 6-0 shutout victory. The Land of the Free and...
MLB
Purple Row

Can the Rockies actually catch the Padres?

Ask yourself this: on January 29, when the Rockies’ universe seemed to be collapsing, would you have ever believe the post-Arenado Rockies would even have a chance at catching the San Diego Padres this year?. The Rockies will pass the Padres in the National League West if:. Colorado finishes 9-3...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Pirates#Orioles#Diamondbacks#The San Diego Padres#Philadelphia Phillies#The San Francisco Giants#Chicago Cubs#National League#Rock Stock#The Denver Post#Albuquerque Isotopes 1
Denver Post

Hot Rockies host Dodgers, Giants with NL West title up for grabs

OK, so it’s not the playoffs, and there will be no Rocktober 2021. But the Rockies will play meaningful games this week at Coors Field. The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants come to town with the National League West title up for grabs. The Giants (97-53) lead the Dodgers (96-54) by one game with 12 games remaining.
MLB
Purple Row

The future of the outfield looks crowded

September baseball for the bottom half of the league isn’t always the prettiest or the most watchable, but this year the Rockies are making it interesting. Not only have they been making it difficult on teams knee deep in playoff races but we’ve also gotten a small glimpse at the future with the debuts of Ryan Feltner, Julian Fernandez, Colton Welker and now most recently Ryan Vilade.
MLB
Purple Row

Colorado Rockies game no. 151 thread: Walker Buehler vs. Germán Márquez

After last night’s extra innings loss, the Rockies look to rebound and give the Dodgers some trouble in a tight race for the NL West crown. Although the Dodgers have had more head to head victories agains Colorado, these two teams have played each other fairly tight in their last seven matchups. The Rockies have actually outscored Los Angeles by four runs through those seven matchups, six of which were in LA. The Rockies have been putting up a strong fight and look to continue to do so tonight.
MLB
Purple Row

Dodgers 5, Rockies 4 (10): The big hit was M.I.A. for Colorado

The Rockies just couldn’t get enough big hits, going 4-for-20 with runners in scoring position. The Dodgers, on the other hand, have Albert Pujos, who still comes up with big hits despite being 41 years old. In the 10th inning with the game tied at 4-4, Pujos drove in the 2,150th run of his career and it ended up being the game-winner.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Purple Row

Rockies 10, Dodgers 5: Offense comes alive against Buehler, Dodgers

What was expected to be a pitchers duel of two team’s aces (well, Dodgers rotation is full of aces) turned out to be a scoring fest with the Rockies coming out comfortably on top 10-5. The win ends the five game losing streak at Coors Field, the longest of the season, and improves Colorado’s home record to 46-28. Perhaps most importantly, it creates some more work for the Dodgers in their pursuit of the Giants for the NL West crown.
MLB
Purple Row

Which Rockies are the real Rockies?

The Rockies have, for the most part, been a team followed by negative headlines for most of the season: “Where is Trevor Story headed? Will they be the first Rockies team to lose 100 games? Will they finish the season with the fewest road wins ever?”. These are just a...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy