The Rockies are in the thick of the N.L. West race at the end of September
The Rockies have spent one day with a winning record during the 2021 season. It was on April 1st, after a victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers at home on a beautiful opening day at Coors Field. After the victory, Fangraphs bumped Colorado’s odds to make the playoffs to 0.1%. It was the high-water mark for the season, as the Rockies would drop the next three games against L.A. and fall back to 0% in the playoff odds model, where they have lingered since.www.purplerow.com
