Immigration

Lithuania building fence to stop migrants from Belarus

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLithuania's government said work on the first section of a fence along its 420-mile border with Belarus, which will begin this month, should be completed by April. More than 4,100 migrants entered Lithuania this year, causing tension between the European Union and Belarus. On Monday, Russia was accused by Lithuanian...

The Independent

Is it a bluff? Some in Hungary and Poland talk of EU pullout

When Hungary and Poland joined the European Union in 2004, after decades of Communist domination, they thirsted for Western democratic standards and prosperity.Yet 17 years later, as the EU ramps up efforts to rein in democratic backsliding in both countries, some of the governing right-wing populists in Hungary and Poland are comparing the bloc to their former Soviet oppressors — and flirting with the prospect of exiting the bloc.“Brussels sends us overlords who are supposed to bring Poland to order, on our knees," a leading member of Poland's governing Law and Justice party, Marek Suski, said this month, adding...
POLITICS
mymixfm.com

Fifth migrant dies in Belarus border area – Polish Border Guard

WARSAW (Reuters) – An Iraqi migrant died after crossing into Poland from Belarus, Polish officials said on Friday, the fifth such death in the border area in the past week amid a surge in illegal migration across the European Union’s eastern frontier. Poland, Lithuania and the EU have accused Belarus...
IMMIGRATION
Alexander Lukashenko
BBC

Migrants freezing to death on Belarus-Poland border

The BBC has obtained first-hand accounts from migrants who say they’ve been illegally deported from the European Union by Polish border troops. Close to the border between Belarus and Poland, the BBC’s Europe correspondent Nick Beake found migrants stranded in a forest, with night-time temperatures dropping well below freezing. At least four people are known to have died.
EUROPE
US News and World Report

U.S., Lithuania Keep 'Close' Watch on Russia-Belarus Training Centre, General Says

VILNIUS (Reuters) - The top U.S. Army general in Europe said on Thursday the United States and Lithuania would work to preserve the continent's peace "no matter who positions what, where", after Belarus and Russia held war games and set up a military training centre. Christopher Cavoli, the commanding general...
MILITARY
The Independent

Anti-LGBT resolution revoked by regional assembly in Poland

A rural region in southern Poland revoked an anti-LGBT resolution Wednesday under the threat of losing European Union funding.The regional assembly of Swietokrzyskie voted in a special session to revoke the resolution, first passed in 2019, that stated “opposition to the attempts to introduce LGBT ideology to local government communities and the promotion of this ideology in public life.”The measure also declared “deep disapproval and strong opposition to the attempts by liberal political and social circles to promote an ideology based on LGBT affirmation, which are in clear contradiction to the cultural heritage and centuries-old Christian traditions not only...
SOCIETY
abc17news.com

Four bodies found on Polish-Belarus border as spat over migrant crisis worsens

Four people have died on Poland’s border with Belarus in recent days, amid accusations that the Belarusian government is funneling migrants to the European Union’s eastern border in retaliation over western sanctions. Three people were found dead on the Polish side of the border after suffering from hypothermia, Polish authorities...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Birmingham Star

Three Migrants Crossing Into Poland From Belarus Found Dead

Three people who were trying to illegally cross into Poland from Belarus were found dead near the border, Poland's Border Patrol said on September 19. Another eight migrants were saved the same day by Polish emergency workers after they got stuck in a swamp as they tried to cross the border.
IMMIGRATION
Poland
Politics
U.S. Politics
Immigration
Europe
TechCrunch

EU warns Russia over ‘Ghostwriter’ hacking ahead of German elections

The “Ghostwriter” campaign targeted “numerous members of Parliaments, government officials, politicians, and members of the press and civil society in the EU”, according to a press release from the European Council on Friday, and was carried out “by accessing computer systems and personal accounts and stealing data.”. The statement by...
EUROPE
The Independent

2 public offices in Kosovo targeted as Serbia tensions soars

A public building in Kosovo was set on fire and another was hit by grenades that did not explode in what government officials described Saturday as criminal acts related to ethnic Serbs protesting the decision to remove Serbian license plates from cars entering the country. Serbian media quoted the head of the Zubin Potok fire department, Sasa Bozovic, as saying a fire that broke out overnight at the town's municipal building engulfed two offices. Bozovic did not identify the cause of the fire. The Kosovo Interior Ministry said the blaze burned down a vehicle registration office. Ethnic Serbs angry...
POLITICS
AFP

Fears of hole in EU heart as German 'Queen of Europe' departs

Angela Merkel's exit from the stage is sparking fears of a hole at the heart of the European Union during challenging times -- but there are also hopes for a wind of change. Tributes have been growing for the German leader -- dubbed "Queen of Europe" by some observers after 16 years as chancellor -- ahead of elections this weekend to choose a successor. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte praised Merkel's "enormous authority" after helping steer Europe through years of turbulence that included the financial crisis, migrant crisis, Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, who served under Merkel as German defence minister, underscored how important the former physicist's analytical skills had been for unlocking interminable EU negotiations.
POLITICS
AFP

Conservative leaders defend 'strong families' at Hungary summit

Hungarian nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban underscored family values and slammed the LGBTQ and gender "lobby" on Thursday at a biennial demographic summit attended by Western conservative leaders in Budapest that cements Hungary's reputation as a bastion of conservatism in the European Union. In power since 2010, Orban has styled himself as an "illiberal" defender of "Christian Europe" and frequently clashes with Brussels over his anti-migration and anti-LGBTQ policies. First held in 2015, the so-called Budapest Demographic Summit takes place every two years to rail against migration and urge Christian couples to have more children. Among the first speakers at the two-day forum was former US vice president Mike Pence, who served under Donald Trump.
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian election: United Russia on course for landslide victory as Communists contest vote

Russia’s 2021 legislative elections look to be ending with a landslide win for the Kremlin’s United Russia party and the prospect of protests amid evidence of mass electoral fraud.With 98 per cent of votes counted, United Russia is projected a constitutional majority in parliament. But it achieved that result on the back of a suspiciously high 49.79 popular vote — and after massively delayed results on e-voting in Moscow, which turned a number of constituencies back towards the Kremlin.The Communist party, which came a strong second even in official voting, with 19.5 percent of the vote, is refusing to accept the e-voting results. Valery Rashkin, the head of the Moscow party, has announced a protest at the capital’s central square at 7pm tonight, Monday.The Kremlin meanwhile has congratulated election officials for overseeing a “positive electoral process.” Vladimir Putin prioritised the “competitiveness, transparency and honesty of elections,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
ELECTIONS
AFP

Merkel rivals plead for stronger Europe in final election debate

The two candidates running neck-and-neck to replace Angela Merkel as German chancellor called for a stronger European Union on Thursday, in a final TV debate that did little to shake up a race expected to end in lengthy coalition negotiations. Foreign policy has featured little during the tight campaign, but in their final joint TV appearance, the two main contenders for Merkel's job -- Finance Minister and Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz from the SPD and Armin Laschet from Merkel's conservative bloc each called for a strong, sovereign Europe.
ELECTIONS

