India to procure more than 25 crore doses per month: Govt S
tucsonpost.com
7 days ago
New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): India set a world record by administering 2.5 crore COVID vaccine doses in a single day on Friday. The country's target is to procure more than 25 crore doses per month, said a government source. "India will get about 20 crore doses of Covishield...
In 2018, we reported how the South Indian state of Kerala beat back the deadly Nipah virus. Local filmmakers and musicians even made a celebratory music video about it. Three years later, the state is faced with yet a new case of Nipah — its third outbreak since 2018 — and it couldn't have come at a worse time. Kerala, known for its palm-lined beaches on the Arabian Sea, is still reeling after a caseload of 4 million COVID infections since the pandemic began.
NEW DELHI — India gave out 25 million doses during a special COVID-19 vaccination drive organized on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. The campaign took place Friday as Modi turned 71. The Health Ministry said Saturday the special drive had raised India's overall vaccinations to more than 790 million. Health...
The SEC allows Sputnik Light to conduct phase 3 trials in India. This Covid-19 vaccine is single dose vaccine. Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Russian Direct Investment Fund will be to conducting the trials. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization gave a sta....
India administered 20 million doses in a single day. PM acknowledge all the healthcare workers involved in this vaccination drive. India broke its daily COVID-19 vaccination record and administered over 2 crore doses. A special inoculation drive was organized drive on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 71st birthday....
India’s industrial production grew faster than expected in July, preliminary data from the statistics ministry showed Friday. Industrial production grew 11.5 percent year-on-year, which was faster than the 10.7 percent increase economists had expected. In the same month of 2020, production had shrunk 10.5 percent as the lockdown to limit...
Geneva [Swirtzerland] September 22 (ANI): Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday extended gratitude to India for resuming crucial COVID vaccine shipments to COVAX from October. Ghebreyesus also said that the move will help WHO to reach its goal of 40 per cent vaccination in...
Agartala (Tripura) [India], September 23 (ANI): The first-ever two-day Buyer-Seller Meet on the Agarwood Products of Tripura concluded at Agartala on Wednesday. The meet, aimed at building an economically viable Agarwood industry in Tripura, was jointly organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Non-Timber Forest Product Centre of Excellence, Forest Department of Tripura government and Tripura SCATFORM Project.
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 22 (ANI): Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday the world is witnessing initial signs of recovery from the impact of coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. The pandemic caused structural changes in global economy and impacted the poor more. "Covid-19 is a watershed event...
New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): On the occasion of 'Haifa Liberation Day', Union Cabinet Minister Parshottam Rupala paid tribute to soldiers at Teen Murti-Haifa Chowk in the national capital on Thursday. Haifa Liberation Day is observed to mark the Battle of Haifa when on September 23, 1918, Indian soldiers...
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 (ANI/Heylin Spark): On this day, September 24, 14 years ago, the Indian cricket team created history by winning the maiden ICC T20 World Cup in South Africa under the leadership of first time captain, MS Dhoni. London based One One Six Network Limited announces its...
Washington [US], September 25 (ANI): Leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) on Friday appreciated India's announcement to resume exports of Covid-19 vaccines in October. In a first in-person Quad Leaders' Summit hosted by US President Joe Biden and joined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison...
India will export eight million coronavirus vaccine jabs by the end of October after ending its ban on sending doses abroad, a top foreign ministry official said Saturday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to resume exports at a meeting of leaders from the so-called Quad in Washington as India, Japan, Australia, and the US try to counter growing Chinese influence across the Asia-Pacific region.
Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters on Saturday that most of the eight million doses of the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine will be sent to Asia-Pacific countries.
"This would be ready by the end of October. This is an immediate delivery, from the Quad into the Indo-Pacific region," Shringla told reporters.
Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 25 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Friday said that despite COVID-19 hurdles, India aims to become self-reliant and a global leader in trade, in tune with Prime Ministers' vision of 'Make in India, Make for the world'. While inaugurating the...
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn't directly mention Pakistan or China in his Saturday speech to the United Nations General Assembly but the targets of his address were clear.He called upon the international community to help the women, children and minorities of Afghanistan and said that it was imperative the country not be used as a base from which to spread terror.“We also need to be alert and ensure that no country tries to take advantage of the delicate situation there, and use it as a tool for its own selfish interests,” he said in an apparent reference...
India’s Supreme Court on Thursday said it will set up a committee to investigate allegations that the military-grade spyware Pegasus was used to snoop on at least 300 mobile phone numbers in the country.NV Ramana, the chief justice of India (CJI), said the court will finalise members of the technical committee soon and pass orders in the case next week. According to reports published by a media consortium on 18 July, the Pegasus spyware was used by a client of the Israeli firm NSO Group to snoop on 300 Indian phone numbers, including those of prominent journalists, politicians, government...
New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI/ATK): Under the supervision of the leading Contracting and Consultancy Group Dhruvisha HVAC, a young individual Vrisha Dharmesh Sheth launched two new initiatives for the development of society. The initiatives named 'Plantable Pencil Movement' and '141 Sustainable Skills Drive' are one-of-their-kind that help in creating...
India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Streets and homes were inundated with floodwaters and transportation ground to a halt on Monday when the Indian city of Kolkata received more than 50% of its normal rainfall for the entire month of September in just 24 hours. AccuWeather forecasters say an area of low...
Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 22 (ANI): Expressing resentment against the central government for not giving permission to Chhattisgarh for ethanol production from paddy, state Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said the state has infrastructure and paddy surplus for ethanol production. Addressing the inaugural event of the two-day 'Vanijya Utsav'...
Comments / 0