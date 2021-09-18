CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detailing Chris Sale's COVID-induced chaos

By Rob Bradford
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 7 days ago

With Chris Sale missing his previous scheduled start due to a positive COVID test, the Red Sox pitcher explained how he dealt with life leading up his return to the mound Friday night.

