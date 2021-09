SPOKANE, Wash.– The phrase “La Niña winter” is music to the ears of snow lovers, ski operators, and drought-stricken farmers across the Northwest. The winter of 2020-2021 didn’t quite live up to the hype though. It was wet, but also warm. That left snow totals looking more lackluster even though it was a fairly wet season. In Spokane, the 50.1 inches of snow last winter was five inches above average. That pales in comparison to other La Niña years like 2008 and 2009 where Spokane got more than 90 inches of snow.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 22 HOURS AGO