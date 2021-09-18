The Louisville Jack O’Lantern Spectacular Is A Glowing Pumpkin Trail Coming To Kentucky And It’ll Make Your Fall Magical

The concept of a “staycation” isn’t new, but it has definitely gained popularity in recent years. Kentucky is a wonderful place to travel and if you live in the Bluegrass State, a Kentucky staycation may be just what you need to shake things up a bit. Louisville is a great destination for a few nights away, even if you live in our state’s largest city, because there is so much to do and see, as well as several local restaurants and experiences. If you want to stay in the heart of downtown where you can walk to so many of these features, check out these modern apartments. They may just be the coolest place to spend the night in Louisville and they are perfect for a weekend away or even a longer stay if you need a short-term rental in the area.

