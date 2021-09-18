CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

The Louisville Jack O’Lantern Spectacular Is A Glowing Pumpkin Trail Coming To Kentucky And It’ll Make Your Fall Magical

By Sarah McCosham
Only In Kentucky
Only In Kentucky
 7 days ago

Fall in Kentucky is a glorious time of year, with the iconic blue hills painted bold orange, vibrant red, and warm golden hues. There are many places in Kentucky that go all out when it comes to fall; several small towns host festivals, parades, and pumpkin glows that make the season extra festive; however, nothing quite compares to the pumpkin-palooza that happens each fall in Louisville. The Jack O’Lantern Spectacular is a glowing pumpkin trail in Kentucky that features 5,000 of the most beautiful, hand-carved creations you’ll ever see, for a totally enchanting fall experience that’s nothing short of magical.

Every fall, Kentuckians bear witness to a dazzling display of magic. Because that's when Iroquois Park in Louisville is transformed from this...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ge52H_0c0BhKzQ00
John Fannin/Google Local

...to this.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JkWo5_0c0BhKzQ00
Louisville Jack O' Lantern Spectacular/Facebook

This is the Louisville Jack O' Lantern Spectacular; and, well, it's truly nothing short of spectacular.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UxbQB_0c0BhKzQ00
Louisville Jack O' Lantern Spectacular/Facebook

For a ninth year in a row, the Louisville Jack O'Lantern Spectacular is setting Iroquois Park ablaze with 5,000 glowing, hand-carved pumpkins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lOUfl_0c0BhKzQ00
Louisville Jack O' Lantern Spectacular/Facebook

The 2021 Louisville Jack O'Lantern Spectacular happens nightly from Sept. 30-Oct. 31. The show runs daily from dusk to 11 p.m. from Sunday-Thursday, and dusk to midnight on Friday and Saturday. Tickets are available now on the event website .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0smAXU_0c0BhKzQ00
Louisville Jack O' Lantern Spectacular/Facebook

In true Kentucky fashion, the plethora of pumpkins displayed at this event all hail from the Bluegrass. They source giant gourds and picture-perfect pumpkins from farms all across the state, such as Darnell Pumpkins in Mayfield.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q30Nm_0c0BhKzQ00
Louisville Jack O' Lantern Spectacular/Facebook

The pumpkins arrive several weeks before the event, and artists get to work. The outsides of the larger, more intricate pumpkins are carved well in advance, but they aren't gutted until the day they go on the trail. Once gutted, the jack o' lanterns only last a few days, before the stroke of midnight/fall weather turns them back into (mushy) pumpkins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ro3OO_0c0BhKzQ00
Louisville Jack O' Lantern Spectacular/Facebook

The artistry at work here will blow your mind. Thousands of hours go into creating these gorge-ous (pardon the pumpkin pun) works of art, which visitors can enjoy while strolling along a well-paved, 0.3-mile trail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fSdjd_0c0BhKzQ00
Louisville Jack O' Lantern Spectacular/Facebook

Last year, the event was switched to a drive-thru; and while fun, there's just something about the total sensory experience of being surrounded by the sights, smells, and sounds of fall that you simply can't get from a car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X92jp_0c0BhKzQ00
Louisville Jack O' Lantern Spectacular/Facebook

So we're just as happy as can be that the 2021 Jack O'Lantern Spectacular is returning as a walking event, because this really is the best pumpkin trail in Kentucky!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B3nJc_0c0BhKzQ00
Louisville Jack O' Lantern Spectacular/Facebook

Have you been to the Louisville Jack O’Lantern Spectacular before? Isn’t this glowing pumpkin trail in Kentucky incredible? The 2021 Jack O’Lantern Spectacular happens Sept. 30-Oct. 31 at Iroquois Park, and tickets can be purchased on the event website .

The post The Louisville Jack O'Lantern Spectacular Is A Glowing Pumpkin Trail Coming To Kentucky And It'll Make Your Fall Magical appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

 

Only In Kentucky

There’s Nothing Quite As Magical As The Tunnel Of Trees You’ll Find At Pisgah Pike In Kentucky

If you’re searching for a “take me home, country roads” moment in Kentucky, you’ll find it along Old Frankfort Pike and Pisgah Pike. Together, this duo of byways covers 20 miles in the heart of horse country, for an easy road trip that’s downright divine. This region in central Kentucky is pure pastoral perfection — horse […] The post There’s Nothing Quite As Magical As The Tunnel Of Trees You’ll Find At Pisgah Pike In Kentucky appeared first on Only In Your State.
KENTUCKY STATE
Only In Kentucky

Shop Inside A Piece Of History At This Nearly Century-Old Kentucky Grocery Store

Kentucky is a place that takes a lot of pride in its history, with each town proudly preserving its old storefronts and main streets. In Stearns, Kentucky, this local pride is evident at Jewell Kidd’s Grocery & Deli, a grocery that’s nearly a century old! When you step inside Jewell Kidd’s Grocery, you have the unique opportunity to shop at one of Kentucky’s oldest stores.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Only In Kentucky

Take This Gorgeous Fall Foliage Road Trip To See Kentucky Like Never Before

Road trips through Kentucky are always going to be scenic, especially in the autumn when the colors are changing. It can be hard to pick a route since there is so much to see in the Bluegrass State, but try this 521-mile road trip across Kentucky. It should take roughly 12 hours and 40 minutes […] The post Take This Gorgeous Fall Foliage Road Trip To See Kentucky Like Never Before appeared first on Only In Your State.
KENTUCKY STATE
Only In Kentucky

The Raven Run Red Trail In Kentucky Takes You From A Forest Sanctuary To A Scenic Overlook And Back

Kentucky is one big playground for outdoor enthusiasts, offering some of the most scenic backdrops for adventures of all varieties. For hikers, there is a near-endless array of accessible trails that allow for an immersive experience of the Bluegrass State. The Raven Run Red Trail in Kentucky is one such trek. This 5.4-mile loop trail […] The post The Raven Run Red Trail In Kentucky Takes You From A Forest Sanctuary To A Scenic Overlook And Back appeared first on Only In Your State.
KENTUCKY STATE
Only In Kentucky

Guided Rock Climbing In Kentucky Is The Ultimate Family-Friendly Adventure

There are certain outdoor adventures throughout Kentucky that are a bit intimidating and rock climbing likely tops the list. It makes sense that it would, given that many people don’t know how to scale a rocky wall in the middle of nowhere with their hands and feet, nor should they try it without proper safety equipment and guidance. But if you do have an interest in guided rock climbing in Kentucky, even if you’re new to the sport, the folks at Grippi Guides are a great option.
KENTUCKY STATE
Only In Kentucky

The Coolest Place To Spend The Night In Louisville Makes For A Great Kentucky Staycation

The concept of a “staycation” isn’t new, but it has definitely gained popularity in recent years. Kentucky is a wonderful place to travel and if you live in the Bluegrass State, a Kentucky staycation may be just what you need to shake things up a bit. Louisville is a great destination for a few nights away, even if you live in our state’s largest city, because there is so much to do and see, as well as several local restaurants and experiences. If you want to stay in the heart of downtown where you can walk to so many of these features, check out these modern apartments. They may just be the coolest place to spend the night in Louisville and they are perfect for a weekend away or even a longer stay if you need a short-term rental in the area.
KENTUCKY STATE
Only In Kentucky

The Halloween Train Ride At The Bluegrass Railroad Museum Is Filled With Fun For The Whole Family

There are many fall and Halloween activities in Kentucky that take place outdoors, which is great because typically the weather is beautiful this time of year! Some of these destinations are geared toward adults, while others are great for kids. But this Halloween train ride in Kentucky is perfect for fall fun for all ages. […] The post The Halloween Train Ride At The Bluegrass Railroad Museum Is Filled With Fun For The Whole Family appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE
Only In Kentucky

A Trip To One Of The Oldest General Stores In Kentucky Is Like Stepping Back In Time

General stores offer a glimpse into the past. Offering more than merely food and supplies, general stores are community hubs where a visit is truly an experience. Years ago, folks would gather at their local general store to converse, break bread, and simply enjoy one another’s company. Today in Rabbit Hash, Kentucky, that tradition continues. […] The post A Trip To One Of The Oldest General Stores In Kentucky Is Like Stepping Back In Time appeared first on Only In Your State.
KENTUCKY STATE
