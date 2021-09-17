Teresa Elizabeth Hartrich, 74

Teresa Elizabeth Hartrich, age 74, of Newton, Illinois, passed away at 1:32 AM – Friday, September 17, 2021, at her home. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Newton, Illinois with Fr. Dean Probst celebrating Mass. Burial will be in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Ste. Marie, Illinois. Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 PM – Monday, September 20, 2021, at the church and from 9:30-10:00 AM – Tuesday, September 21, 2021. In loving memory of Teresa, memorials may be made to St. Thomas Catholic School or Ste. Marie Foundation. Arrangements are in the care of the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois.