Ubly, MI

Ubly Elementary hires new teachers

By Robert Creenan
Huron Daily Tribune
 7 days ago

Ubly Community Schools has made a number of hires before the new school year, filling several openings at the elementary school. The new teachers include kindergarten teacher Jolene Lochrie, second-grade teacher Torri Volmering, special education teacher Brooke Hessling, art teacher Ashly Chandler, and preschool teacher Jessie Heilig. The district also hired Tom Volmering as the school’s maintenance and transportation director, Camay Booms as the school nurse, Kara Mueller as special education aide, Kimmie Peplinski as preschool aide, Jalessa Mattox as title aide, and Jessica Peterson as a social worker.

www.michigansthumb.com

#Elementary School#Preschool Teacher#The New School#Ubly Elementary#Ubly Community Schools#Church Rural School
