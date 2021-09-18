CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pope to bishops: Listen to abuse victims for sake of church

By NICOLE WINFIELD
Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME -- Pope Francis urged European bishops on Saturday to listen to survivors of clergy sexual abuse and consider them partners in reform, warning that their failure to do so risks the very future of the Catholic Church. Francis issued a videomessage to Central and Eastern European bishops who are...

TheDailyBeast

Former LDS Bishop in Utah Charged With Abusing Teen at Girls Church Camp

A former Latter-day Saint bishop in Utah has been charged after a 15-year-old told police that he assaulted her at a church camp for girls in Duchesne County. James Douglas Robinson, 63, was charged with forcible sexual abuse after the girl told authorities that he pinned her to a kitchen counter at Reid Ranch on June 16, and touched her body over her clothes. Police said that Robinson was released as bishop and moved to Idaho after the assault. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
UTAH STATE
The Independent

Pope keeps German archbishop criticized over abuse scandal

Pope Francis has decided to leave in office a prominent German archbishop who has faced criticism for his handling of the church's sexual abuse scandal, but the cleric has decided to take a several-month time out, his archdiocese said Friday.The Vatican said that the pope “is counting on” the archbishop of Cologne Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki, the archdiocese said in a statement. However, it added that Woelki asked for a “spiritual time out” from mid-October to the beginning of March, and that the pontiff granted it. The aim is “to be able to think and to open space...
RELIGION
The Independent

German cleric defends pope's decision to keep archbishop

The head of the German Bishops’ Conference on Monday defended the pope’s decision to allow the archbishop of Hamburg to stay on at this post, despite being faulted for his handling of sexual abuse allegations. Limburg Bishop Georg Baetzing said that he understands how people feel about the decision, but that Pope Francis arrived at it by adhering to strict new rules that he instituted after a summit on abuse in 2019 to prevent cover-ups.“There are a lot of people who are confused by this decision — they are voicing disappointment, they expected something else, among them not least...
RELIGION
Times Daily

Evangelical Lutheran church installs 1st transgender bishop

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Evangelical Lutheran Church in America installed its first openly transgender bishop in a service held in San Francisco's Grace Cathedral on Saturday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tree Hugger

Pope Francis Urges Nations to 'Listen to the Cry of the Earth'

An unprecedented joint statement from Pope Francis, the Archbishop of Canterbury, and the spiritual leader of Orthodox Christians is urging world leaders attending the upcoming Glasgow climate summit to embrace a more sustainable future. "We call on everyone, whatever their belief or world view, to endeavour to listen to the...
RELIGION
meaws.com

US church appoints first Transgender Bishop

History was made over the weekend as the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) appointed their first Transgender Bishop. Bishop Megan Rohrer, whose pronouns are he/they, has been elected to serve a six-year term as bishop after the church’s current bishop announced his retirement. Rohrer will lead one of the...
RELIGION
US News and World Report

Maine Church to Celebrate Centennial With Bishop in October

LIMERICK, Maine (AP) — The bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland will preside over the centennial of a Maine church next month. St. Matthew Church in Limerick is turning 100. The diocese said Bishop Robert Deeley will preside over an anniversary mass at the church on Oct. 16.
LIMERICK, ME
gentside.co.uk

Proudly 'unmuzzled, unmasked and unvaccinated' anti-vaxx mother dies of COVID-19

A woman in the US by the name of Kristen Lowery has passed away due to the coronavirus after preaching freedom of expression and condemning masks and vaccines. The anti-vax mother-of-four would regularly post on her personal Facebook account anti vaccination rhetoric, claiming to be giving a voice to 'the vaccine injured.' The 40-year-old woman was described as being a 'free thinker' and believed people should stop at nothing to question everything.
SCIENCE
Nevada Current

Catholic bishops, faith leaders call on Sisolak to hold clemency hearing for Floyd

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Bishops representing 650,000 Catholics in the Las Vegas and Reno dioceses are asking Gov. Steve Sisolak, a self-professed devout Catholic, to convene the Pardons Board and spare the life of condemned killer Zane Floyd.   Attorneys for Floyd argue he should spend the rest of his life in prison because jurors who sentenced him to death […] The post Catholic bishops, faith leaders call on Sisolak to hold clemency hearing for Floyd appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MyStateline.com

Evangelical Lutheran church installs 1st transgender bishop

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Evangelical Lutheran Church in America installed its first openly transgender bishop in a service held in San Francisco’s Grace Cathedral on Saturday. The Rev. Megan Rohrer will lead one of the church’s 65 synods, overseeing nearly 200 congregations in Northern California and northern Nevada. “My...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Herald

Evangelical Lutheran church installs 1st transgender bishop

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Evangelical Lutheran Church of America installed its first openly transgender bishop in a service held in San Francisco's Grace Cathedral on Saturday. The Rev. Megan Rohrer will lead one of the church's 65 synods, overseeing nearly 200 congregations in Northern California and northern Nevada. 'œMy call...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
