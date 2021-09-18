CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malaysia warns new Indo-Pacific pact may trigger nuclear arms race

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia on Saturday expressed concerns that Australia’s plan to build nuclear-powered submarines under a new pact with Britain and the United States could catalyze a nuclear arms race in the Indo-Pacific region. Australia will build eight nuclear-powered submarines under an Indo-Pacific security partnership that has riled...

