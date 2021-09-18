CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boris, be warned: capitalist Britain will revolt under the dead hand of statism

By Janet Daley
Telegraph
 7 days ago

We can now see the shape of the Cabinet which will, barring misadventure, be with us until the next general election. So where is this going? A number of people – some old hands like Michael Gove and other rising stars like Kemi Badenoch – are being explicitly assigned responsibility for the levelling up project which was, if you recall, to be the Tory message of the Johnson era. But there is great disquiet about what the tone of its presentation implies about the Prime Minister’s interpretation of modern Conservatism.

