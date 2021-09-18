CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Commodities & Future

PrimeXBT Debuts Polkadot Trading, Adds Other New Crypto Assets

u.today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

u.today

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

Mike Novogratz Believes BTC and ETH Will Consolidate Now

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

BTC, ADA, BNB and DOT Price Analysis for September 25

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

Cardano Partners with Chainlink to Integrate Oracles for Advanced Smart Contracts

The Cardano team has just published a blog post, announcing a partnership with Chainlink that will result in integrating Chainlink’s oracles. These will help developers build smart contracts for Cardano DeFi apps. The collaboration was announced during the Cardano Summit today, on September 25. Cardano teams up with Chainlink. Chainlink’s...
SOFTWARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
financemagnates.com

Cryptocurrency Assets Remain Stable near $2 Trillion Market Cap

The total market cap of cryptocurrencies saw a small recovery in the last 24 hours. Overall, the market capitalization of digital assets remained stable near the important level of $2 trillion. Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency asset, gained nearly 1% in the last 24 hours. BTC is currently trading above...
STOCKS
u.today

Almost $2 Billion in ETH Moved to Possible New Ethereum 2.0 and Cardano Rival

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#New Technologies#The Assets#Xrp#Sol#Ada#Doge#Uni#Eth#Usdt#Usdc#The Parachain Platform#Dot Polkadot#Ethereum Co#Dotusd#Dotbtc#Covesting Yield Accounts#Defi
The Independent

Bitcoin news - live: BTC price tumbles as China central bank launches crackdown on cryptocurrency

Bitcoin and several other cryptocurrencies are tumbling after an announcement from China’s central bank that all crypto-related transactions are illegal in the country.While the price of bitcoin was stabilising around $44,000 early Friday, even reaching $45,000 at a point, in the last two hours it has nosedived to $42,000 after China’s central bank announced further crackdown on the cryptocurrency.The global cryptocurrency market is down by about 3 per cent in the last 24 hours.Several cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ether), Solana (SOL), and dogecoin are down by nearly 7 per cent compared to their values 24 hours earlier.The latest statement from the Chinese officials says any business activities using digital currencies are illegal in the country.Most of the drop in values of cryptocurrencies have happened within the last two hours. You can follow all the latest news, updates and expert price predictions in our live blog right here. Read More Watch cryptocurrency experts discuss bitcoin price predictionsWhat is Solana? The crypto that defied the price crash – and is rising 200-times faster than bitcoin in 2021
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Commodities & Future
u.today

"Pretty Dangerous": Coinbase CEO Has Warning About Binance Smart Chain

During his recent appearance on The Pomp Podcast hosted by Anthony Pompliano, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong took a dig at Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain for running smart contracts that witnessed a huge uptick in popularity earlier this year:. It seems like 50% or more of the governance tokens, in...
MARKETS
u.today

FTX Crypto Exchange Relocates from Hong Kong Over Tight Regulatory Measures

Word has spread that popular crypto derivatives trading venue FTX has relocated from Hong Kong to warm and sunny Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas, as they are more friendly to crypto-related businesses than the authorities of HK. The news was shared by the Chinese crypto journalist Colin Wu. FTX...
MARKETS
u.today

Warren Buffett's Granddaughter Is Keen on Ethereum and NFTs

Nicole Buffett, the granddaughter of billionaire Warren Buffett, recently told Institutional Investor that her collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) had been nearly sold out in just a couple of months. The progeny of the legendary business magnate says that Ether is the currency of the NFT space, while competitors of...
MARKETS
u.today

Another Day, Another Chinese FUD? Crypto Twitter on Bitcoin (BTC) Drop

Today, on Sept. 24, 2021, the People's Bank of China announced that all cryptocurrency transactions in China are illegal. Bitcoin (BTC) immediately dropped from $45,200 to $40,500 on major spot platforms, but Crypto Twitter writers are treating this panic with a grain of salt. You may have seen this before.
MARKETS
u.today

Lucky BTC Holder Activates Bitcoin Wallet with $17.4 Million After 8.8 Years

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CURRENCIES
codelist.biz

Deutsche Börse offers crypto ETNs on Cardano, Stellar, Polkadot, Solana and Tezos

Since Thursday, six new Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) on crypto currencies from the provider 21Shares have been tradable via Xetra and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. For the first time, these offer investors access to the performance of Cardano, Stellar and Tezos as well as a crypto basket index. The latter shows the performance of a basket of cryptocurrencies currently consisting of Bitcoin, Polkadot, Ethereum, Cosmos and Cardano. In addition, two ETNs allow participation in the performance of Polkadot and Solana. All 21Shares ETNs are secured by the respective cryptocurrency.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy