Sooners’ game today: Sooners vs. Nebraska injury report, spread, over/under, schedule, TV channel

By Chip Rouse
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following Oklahoma players are listed as “out” on the injury report for the Oklahoma-Nebraska game on Saturday: WR Brian Darby (undisclosed injury) and WR Theo Wease (out indefinitely with a lower-leg injury). Three other Sooners are listed as ‘doubtful” for the game: LB Danny Stutsman (elbow injury), CB Ryan Peoples (ankle injury), and CB Woodi Washington (undisclosed injury).The following are listed a “questionable”: DE Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge (undisclosed injury), DB Billy Bowman (undisclosed injury).

