When Sting and Phil Collins Went Solo at the Secret Policeman’s Ball

We interrupt your daily “Invisible Touch” listen to share some upsetting news about Phil Collins, who revealed in a new interview that he’s no longer able to play the drums due to deteriorating health. Speaking with BBC Breakfast alongside his Genesis bandmates, Collins confirmed that he won’t be behind the kit for the band’s upcoming The Last Domino? world tour, and that his son, Nic, will be drumming in his place. (Meanwhile, his daughter, Lily, is famously in Paris.) “I’d love to, but you know, I mean, I can barely hold a stick with this hand. So there are certain physical things that get in the way,” Collins explained about his current state. “I’m kind of physically challenged a bit, which is very frustrating because I’d love to be playing up there with my son.” Collins also expressed skepticism that he’ll ever tour again after The Last Domino? concludes its run in December. “We’re all men of our age, and I think to some extent, I think it probably is putting it to bed,” he said. “I think just generally for me, I don’t know if I want to go out on the road anymore.”

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO