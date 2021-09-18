CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

When Sting and Phil Collins Went Solo at the Secret Policeman’s Ball

By Gary Graff
Ultimate Classic Rock
Ultimate Classic Rock
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sting and Phil Collins took major steps forward with their respective solo careers when they appeared in 1981's Secret Policeman's Other Ball. The event did not start out as a forum for historic music occasions. The British Amnesty International fundraiser – developed by John Cleese of Monty Python fame, AI executive Peter Luff and entertainment mogul Martin Lewis – began life as a comedy showcase billed as "A Poke in the Eye" in 1976. The event became the Secret Policeman's Ball three years later, when organizers played host to solo performances by the Who's Pete Townshend and Tom Robinson.

ultimateclassicrock.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Beck
Person
Tom Robinson
Person
Eric Clapton
Person
Donovan
Person
Billy Connolly
Person
Bob Geldof
Person
Rowan Atkinson
Person
Midge Ure
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Sting
Person
Phil Collins
Person
John Cleese
Person
Pete Townshend
The US Sun

What is Phil Collins’ illness?

LEGENDARY rock star Phil Collins sparked concern among fans during his last tour in 2019 when he was seen falling onstage. The singer has actually been battling a string of health struggles for nearly 15 years. What is Phil Collins' illness?. Having enjoyed a wealth of success in the 80s...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Phil Collins Says He Can’t Play Drums Anymore

We interrupt your daily “Invisible Touch” listen to share some upsetting news about Phil Collins, who revealed in a new interview that he’s no longer able to play the drums due to deteriorating health. Speaking with BBC Breakfast alongside his Genesis bandmates, Collins confirmed that he won’t be behind the kit for the band’s upcoming The Last Domino? world tour, and that his son, Nic, will be drumming in his place. (Meanwhile, his daughter, Lily, is famously in Paris.) “I’d love to, but you know, I mean, I can barely hold a stick with this hand. So there are certain physical things that get in the way,” Collins explained about his current state. “I’m kind of physically challenged a bit, which is very frustrating because I’d love to be playing up there with my son.” Collins also expressed skepticism that he’ll ever tour again after The Last Domino? concludes its run in December. “We’re all men of our age, and I think to some extent, I think it probably is putting it to bed,” he said. “I think just generally for me, I don’t know if I want to go out on the road anymore.”
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Genesis won’t exist beyond 2021, Phil Collins insists

Phil Collins is adamant that Genesis will cease to exist after December 16, when the English prog legends play the final show of their The Last Domino? tour in Boston. Interviewed in the November issue of Mojo, Collins, 70, pours cold water on the idea that the trio might extend their current tour into 2022, insisting, “This English and American tour, that will be enough for me.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Secret Policeman#Ai#The Boomtown Rats#The Radio Actors#Brand X#Pops#Band Aid
940wfaw.com

Flashback: Paul McCartney Teams Up With His Brother For 1974 ‘McGear’ Album

It was 47 years ago today (September 24th, 1974) that Mike McCartney teamed up with older brother Paul McCartney and released the longtime fan favorite McGear album. McGear — which was the younger McCartney's stage name since the early '60s when he co-founded the legendary British comedy trio the Scaffold — was Mike's second mainstream rock release following his 1972 solo debut Woman, which featured a portrait of the McCartney's mother Mary on the cover. Woman, like McGear, continues to be a global cult favorite garnering new fans with each new generation.
MUSIC
gentside.co.uk

Phil Collins goes out with a bang for farewell performance

After being rescheduled twice due to the coronavirus pandemic, Genesis finally kicked off their UK/America tour this week in Birmingham. Titled The Last Domino? Tour, it’s likely fans’ last chance to see Phil Collins performing with Genesis, as he’s admitted he’s had enough. Genesis farewell tour. As well as Phil,...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wvli927.com

Quick Takes: The Beatles, Brian Wilson, Mick Jagger

Surviving Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr and their respective wives, Nancy Shevell and Barbara Bach, joined George Harrison's widow Olivia Harrison for dinner in London on September 17th. The extended Beatle clan were photographed outside of the Italian restaurant Scalini in Chelsea. (The Daily Mirror) The Beatles have just...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Ringo Starr Can’t Slow Down

Ringo Starr might be the most beloved figure in the music world — or any other world. But even at 81, he refuses to slow down. The Beatle drum legend is getting ready to drop his second EP of the year, Change the World. Starr is used to spending each year out on the road, touring with his All-Starr Band. But these days, he’s fighting the pandemic blues by making music in his home studio, with a little help from his friends. As he says, with one of his wall-shaking laughs, “We have nothing better to do some days, so...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

The War on Drugs’ ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’ is Pure Bob Dylan Fan-Fiction

There are too many Bob Dylan references to count in “I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” the latest arena-ready single from the War on Drugs. Some are lyrical nods to beloved songs like “Shelter From The Storm,” “It Ain’t Me Babe,” and “Standing in the Doorway.” Others are even more on-the-nose, like the moment where Adam Granduciel’s narrator gets caught up in nostalgia over a Never Ending Tour gig: “Like when we went to see Bob Dylan/We danced to ‘Desolation Row.'” But the key Dylan fan-fiction moment arrives when the first chorus hits and Lucius’ Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig join in...
MUSIC
uncrazed.com

Phil Collins Shares An Update On His Health

Phil Collins has given a rare interview in which he updated fans on his health situation and the effect it is having on his ability to perform. The musician has been suffering from nerve damage ever since a spinal injury in 2007, in which he damaged a part of his vertebrae in his upper neck.
CELEBRITIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ultimate Classic Rock

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
710K+
Views
ABOUT

Classic rock music news, interviews, pictures, songs and lists from classic rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy