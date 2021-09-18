How to watch: TV, radio, game info for Boston College vs. Temple

Boston College returns to the field on Saturday afternoon against Temple in its first matchup with the Owls since 2018. The Eagles will look like a different team on the offensive side of the ball in Week 3, as Dennis Grosel takes over for the injured Phil Jurkovec at quarterback. Jurkovec suffered a broken right throwing hand in Boston College's 45-28 win over UMass last Saturday, giving way to Grosel early in the first quarter. Grosel helped steer the Eagles to their second win of the season by going 11-14 for 199 yards and a touchdown to go along with five carries for 15 yards and a score shortly after he replaced Jurkovec.