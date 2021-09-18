500 illegal crypto mining farms intercepted in Kyrgyzstan
The Kyrgyzstan SCNS has intercepted about 500 illegal crypto mining farms. The farms were tapping energy from power grids, which resulted in a shortage of electricity supply. Kyrgyzstan authorities have busted 500 crypto mining farms that were illegally operating in the country, a local news agency 24.kg reported on Saturday. The law enforcement agencies in Kyrgyzstan have been actively policing digital currency mining activities, given it draws an excessive amount of energy from the power grids that often results in a shortage of power supply.www.cryptopolitan.com
