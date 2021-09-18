CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

500 illegal crypto mining farms intercepted in Kyrgyzstan

By Ibiam Wayas
cryptopolitan.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kyrgyzstan SCNS has intercepted about 500 illegal crypto mining farms. The farms were tapping energy from power grids, which resulted in a shortage of electricity supply. Kyrgyzstan authorities have busted 500 crypto mining farms that were illegally operating in the country, a local news agency 24.kg reported on Saturday. The law enforcement agencies in Kyrgyzstan have been actively policing digital currency mining activities, given it draws an excessive amount of energy from the power grids that often results in a shortage of power supply.

www.cryptopolitan.com

Comments / 0

Related
theblockcrypto.com

China's Inner Mongolia hires contractor to search for illegal crypto mining

The Development and Reformation Commission of China's Inner Mongolia, previously one of the crypto mining hubs in China, said on Wednesday that it has hired a contractor to help the state monitor for illegal mining operations. The commission selected Inner Mongolia Mengze Engineering Management Limited, just one week after it...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cryptopolitan.com

Crypto mining ban expands to Hebei Province

• China has taken over 90 percent of crypto mining farms since 2020. • The China government advances with developing the Yuancoin. While decentralized currencies are accepted in various countries of the world, it seems China’s regulatory policies will continue to remain in place and eve was stronger, especially with crypto mining. The national authority clarified that its stance towards crypto-mining has not changed, so it is still prohibited.
ECONOMY
bitcoin.com

Crypto Trading, Mining Are Illegal and Punishable, Nepal Central Bank Warns

Mining and trading of cryptocurrencies are illegal in Nepal, the country’s central bank has reminded citizens of the Himalayan nation. The regulator also warned that participating in such activities would entail penalties as per the current legislation. Despite its position, however, the Nepalese have continued to invest in bitcoin, media reports reveal.
WORLD
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Kyrgyzstan#Cryptocurrency Mining#The Kyrgyzstan Scns
cryptopolitan.com

Crypto investment has increased exponentially in India and worldwide since 2019

• The most used cryptos are Altcoins like Ethereum and ADA. • Crypto investment took off after celebrities like Elon Musk gave their opinions. Crypto investment has undergone slight changes this year, considering that Bitcoin is not the only form of trade. According to WazirX researchers, crypto investments are expanding into new territories as NFTs have gained relevance.
CURRENCIES
USA Today

China says all crypto transactions illegal; Bitcoin tumbles

China’s central bank on Friday declared all transactions involving Bitcoin and other virtual currencies illegal, stepping up a campaign to block use of unofficial digital money. Friday’s notice complained Bitcoin, Ethereum and other digital currencies disrupt the financial system and are used in money-laundering and other crimes. “Virtual currency derivative...
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

China crypto crackdown: Intensified efforts result in market crash

People’s Bank of China strictly prohibited all activities related to crypto. The crypto crackdown announcement resulted in a sudden market crash. Bitcoin has fallen by more than 8% and investors are afraid. Central bank officials today talked roughly about the cryptocurrency calling the activities and transactions illegal, which led to...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
theblockcrypto.com

At-home GPU crypto mining is surging in China — for now

The Block recently looked into the sales and retailer reviews for customized GPU mining cases sold by merchants on the e-commerce platform Taobao. It appears a growing number of Chinese users are buying the idea of mining at home with GPUs in recent months after China’s crackdown over industrial facilities.
CHINA
AFP

Allegations of favoring China could erode confidence in IMF chief

A storm of controversy threatens to undermine Kristalina Georgieva's leadership of the IMF as experts, US lawmakers and the Treasury scrutinize her actions in a former senior role at the World Bank. The situation also could present a challenge to Democratic US President Joe Biden's administration, since it gives fodder to Republicans dubious of, if not outright hostile to, the multilateral institutions, especially their dealings with China. An independent investigation released Thursday found that during her time as World Bank CEO, Georgieva was among the institution's leaders who pressured staff into changing data to paint China in a more favorable light in the 2018 edition of a closely-watched business favorability ranking. Georgieva was appointed IMF managing director in 2019, and the lender's member countries will "have to make a decision about whether they're comfortable with, with her continuing in that role," Nobel laureate Paul Romer said in an interview.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

IMF chief says she 'did not pressure anyone' while at World Bank

After an investigation found she used her senior role at the World Bank to manipulate data in favor of China, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Friday issued a statement again denying misconduct and rejecting the report. An independent investigation released last week found that during her time as World Bank CEO, Georgieva was among top officials who pressured staff into changing data to China's benefit in the 2018 edition of its closely watched Doing Business report.
WORLD
cryptopolitan.com

Why crypto adoption is a threat to China – PBOC

Wen Xinxiang a PBOC director gives reasons crypto adoption is a problem for China. Mr.Wen says cryptos are a threat to traditional finance and banks. An executive of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), Wen Xinxiang, has explained why crypto adoption is a problem for the Asian country. Mr Wen...
MARKETS
AFP

India to export 8 million Covid-19 jabs in October

India will export eight million coronavirus vaccine jabs by the end of October after ending its ban on sending doses abroad, a top foreign ministry official said Saturday. Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters on Saturday that most of the eight million doses of the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine will be sent to Asia-Pacific countries. 
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Canadians home after Huawei CFO resolves US charges

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hugged two Canadians who landed in Canada on Saturday following what amounted to a high-stakes prisoner swap involving China the U.S. and Canada. Trudeau greeted Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor after their plane landed in Calgary, Alberta early Saturday. The men were arrested in China in December 2018, shortly after Canada arrested Meng on a U.S. extradition request. Many countries labeled China’s action “hostage politics.”Live footage on CTV's news network showed the two men being hugged by Trudeau on the tarmac in the early morning. The two left China just after a top...
FOREIGN POLICY
TechCrunch

EU warns Russia over ‘Ghostwriter’ hacking ahead of German elections

The “Ghostwriter” campaign targeted “numerous members of Parliaments, government officials, politicians, and members of the press and civil society in the EU”, according to a press release from the European Council on Friday, and was carried out “by accessing computer systems and personal accounts and stealing data.”. The statement by...
EUROPE

Comments / 0

Community Policy