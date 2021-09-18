The Kickin’ Country Secret Sound [UPDATE]

The hits keep coming for tabletop game retail company and publisher, The Gaming Goat, as well as its CEO, Jeff Bergren. After making some highly antagonistic and confrontational posts on his social media feed in response to a certain Kickstarter project, Bergren's actions have continued to ripple out across the community. The consequences of those actions have appeared in a response from those behind GenCon, the tabletop gaming convention happening this weekend. In a forum thread, they responded to questions on whether or not Bergren and TGG would be permitted to attend in light of recent behavior. To quote the post directly, " Jeff Bergen will not be attending Gen Con. We appreciate those who have provided information regarding this situation. The Company is." the post then listed an official e-mail address for those who wish to for a more formal and in-depth explanation for their decisions. We have reached out but have yet to receive a response at the time of writing. It is important to note that while Bergren has issued no formal apologies or confessions of wrongdoing for his actions, TGG itself has. A community post on its Facebook page has formally addressed the hateful imagery that started these events and explicitly discredited them.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO