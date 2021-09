Rutgers will play its second game of the 2021 season on Saturday when the Scarlet Knights face Syracuse in what will be their first road contest of the season. The Scarlet Knights trounced Temple last weekend, 61-14, while Syracuse had its way with Ohio, winning by a count of 29-9. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since the 2012 season and Rutgers has been installed as a 1.5-point betting favorite.

