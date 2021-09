I was attempting to deploy Tanzu within my environment and everything was going as planned until the Supervisor Control Planes began to come online. Right around the end of this process I no longer had access to vCenter Server, or any of the other VMs running on the same datastore. I checked all my hosts and it appears they had lost connection to the iSCSI target. I'm sure this was due to a configuration error, but is this expected behavior?

