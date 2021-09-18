How to Care for a Venus Flytrap (Because Those TikTok Videos Totally Influenced You)

Poop is gross. Cleaning up after your dog isn’t fun, but it’s part of the deal. You pick up the waste and move on. When your puppy eats poop, though, it’s harder to let that go. It’s as unglamorous as it is anxiety-inducing. Dog parents who have wondered why their puppy is eating poop need not worry: Eating poop is normal behavior for dogs, though it’s not a habit you want to encourage. We commend you for getting this far (searching a phrase with the word “poop” in it on the Internet), and are here to tell you everything you need to know about why your puppy is eating poop.

