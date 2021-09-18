CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa in the news: Vaccine, energy, and climate change updates

By Tamara White
Brookings Institution
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew South African tech transfer hub to replicate Moderna vaccine. A tech transfer hub in South Africa established in June aims to replicate, with the aid of Moderna, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, according to a senior official with the World Health Organization. Moderna said in October 2020 that it would not enforce patents on its vaccine during the pandemic, but talks between the tech transfer hub and Moderna about disclosing the formula and the manufacturing process have yet to make significant progress. Regardless of whether the hub can rely on Moderna for assistance, the hub must still undertake requisite clinical trials, meaning it would not be able to distribute vaccines until the second half of 2022.

Africa must produce its own vaccines

During the pandemic, wealthy countries led the way in rapidly developing and producing COVID-19 vaccines. The same countries then bought up and administered those vaccines to their own populations, and have even ordered boosters for already-vaccinated people. Meanwhile, many developing countries have not been able to deliver even one dose to most of their populations.
Announcement on COVID, clean energy, climate change at Quad

Washington [US], September 21 (ANI): Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) leaders will "make announcements relating to COVID-19, clean energy and climate change" following their meeting on Friday, a senior US administration official has said. "President Joe Biden has made the Quad a priority, as we all saw through the first Quad...
Researchers detect malaria resistant to key drug in Africa

Scientists have found evidence of a resistant form of malaria in Uganda a worrying sign that the top drug used against the parasitic disease could ultimately be rendered useless without more action to stop its spread.Researchers in Uganda analyzed blood samples from patients treated with artemesinin, the primary medicine used for malaria in Africa in combination with other drugs. They found that by 2019, nearly 20% of the samples had genetic mutations suggesting the treatment was ineffective. Lab tests showed it took much longer for those patients to get rid of the parasites that cause malaria.Drug-resistant forms of...
Figure of the week: Internet freedom in sub-Saharan Africa declines

In assessing internet freedom, the report creates a total score based on its assessment of obstacles to access, limits on content, and violations of user rights. Based on those scores of 0-100, Freedom House then assigns ratings of free (scores 70-100), partly free (scores 40-69), and not free (scores 0-39).
Vaccine inequity comes into stark focus during UN gathering

The inequity of COVID-19 vaccine distribution will come into sharper focus Thursday as many of the African countries whose populations have little to no access to the life-saving shots step to the podium to speak at the U.N.'s annual meeting of world leaders. Already, the struggle to contain the coronavirus pandemic has featured prominently in leaders' speeches — many of them delivered remotely exactly because of the virus. Country after country acknowledged the wide disparity in accessing the vaccine, painting a picture so bleak that a solution has at times seemed impossibly out of reach.“Some countries have vaccinated their populations,...
National News: Climate change concerns many around the world

This past spring, a study by the Pew Research Center found that many residents in the world’s most advanced economies have been feeling anxious about climate change and the lack of response to the global threat by government bodies. (https://www.pewresearch.org/global/2021/09/14/in-response-to-climate-change-citizens-in-advanced-economies-are-willing-to-alter-how-they-live-and-work/) The study showed increasing concerns in the personal impacts of...
Quantifying the impact on Nigeria of the African Continental Free Trade Area

While there is a general optimism around the promise of the newly in-force African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), like any other free trade agreement (FTA), it will inevitably create winners and losers. This unequal distributional impact is a function of many possible factors, including manufacturing capacity, domestic costs of doing business, firm productivity, infrastructural capability, AfCFTA awareness levels, and access to loans and financing. Whether due to firm-level inefficiencies, information frictions, or the suboptimal business environments, some firms—or even sectors—within a country may be unable to expand market opportunities as competition from other continental economies rises. The AfCFTA drops 90 percent of tariffs and includes policies aimed at eliminating nontariff barriers, such as customs delays, so the aggregate long-term benefits of AfCFTA are likely to be substantial and larger than potential losses; however, some countries and sectors will likely be impacted negatively in the short term.
Daily News Lesson: How nations can help address climate change

Directions: Read the summary, watch the video and answer the discussion questions. Some students may find it easier to read along with the transcript or turn on closed captions/CC. Summary: The U.N. warns that unless the world acts faster than promised, Earth’s temperatures will rise to catastrophic, irreversible levels. The...
Bill Gates got seven large companies to invest about $ 1 billion in clean energy to fight climate change

This Monday, the non-profit organization Breakthrough Energy , created by Bill Gates in 2016, announced that it managed to raise nearly $ 1 billion to develop clean energy that will be key to fighting climate change . Among the seven investment corporations are large companies such as American Airlines , Bank of America and General Motors .
Climate Change News: Over 200 Million Could Migrate By 2050

Climate change could force more than 200 million people to migrate from various regions of the world by 2050 unless immediate action is taken to address global emissions, according to a report Monday from the World Bank. People may be forced to move from their homes for a number of...
Analyzing climate change impacts on health, energy, water resources, and biodiversity sectors for effective climate change policy in South Korea

This study analyzes how climate change affects the economy, society, and environment in South Korea. Then, the study explores the ways to strengthen capabilities that can alleviate climate change impacts. To find them, the study employs a system dynamics simulation method and builds a model with several sectors including the urban, rural, population, and social-environmental sectors. The study compares the size of climate change damages in rural and urban areas. The results with representative concentration path (RCP) 8.5 show that the size of climate change damage will continue to increase by 2050. The projected damages from the reduced industrial outputs in urban areas will be larger than that in rural areas. The results also show that the service sector will face stronger impacts from climate change than the manufacturing and agricultural sectors. However, the total size of damage in the rural areas will be bigger than that of the urban areas. It is because the size of reduced industrial outputs per capita in the rural areas is twice bigger than that of the urban areas. The climate change damage in the social and environmental sectors (including a loss of biodiversity and an increase in health costs) account for the largest part of the total damage. The study finally provides suggestions and policies that can improve the capabilities to reduce the climate change damages. One of the major suggestions of this study is that the increase in the climate change budget corresponding to the GDP growth can minimize the size of climate change impacts.
Climate strikes: Why are young people across the world taking to the streets?

Young people are taking to the streets in more than 1,400 places across the world on Friday to demand tougher action on the climate crisis.A protest first started by the Swedish activist Greta Thunberg in 2018 has swelled into an international phenomenon. Today, there are more than 700 school strikes planned in Europe, nearly 200 in the US and 88 in sub-Saharan Africa.The crowds come just weeks before Cop26 – the most important UN climate summit in years – is due to take place in Glasgow. A recent UN assessment found that countries are still far behind the level of...
Leaders at UN to face global concern over regional conflicts

In today’s world, few conflicts stay local.There’s India’s fight over the Kashmir region with bitter rival Pakistan, Haiti’s inner turmoil spilling into a migrant crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border and questions about the Ethiopian government’s role in reported starvation deaths in the Tigray region.All will come into full view Saturday when leaders from those regions address the U.N. General Assembly.India Prime Minister Narendra Modi who spent part of the week meeting with U.S. officials to strengthen ties in the Indo-Pacific, is expected to push back against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s scathing — albeit predictable — rhetoric that landed...
India to export 8 million Covid-19 jabs in October

India will export eight million coronavirus vaccine jabs by the end of October after ending its ban on sending doses abroad, a top foreign ministry official said Saturday. Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters on Saturday that most of the eight million doses of the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine will be sent to Asia-Pacific countries. 
Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID-19.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
