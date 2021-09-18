CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys News: Amari Skywalker? Slot WR matchup turns tasty with Chargers Harris ruled out, game predictions

By Cameron Burnett
 7 days ago
The Cowboys have had a less-than-ideal week. Watching the likes of defensive end Demarcus Lawrence, wide receiver Michael Gallup and right tackle La’el Collins be lost for multiple weeks, it’s time for other players to step up. Without an NFL rule change, Dallas might’ve been struggling to keep players available for a late-season return.

Predictions for the bout between Dallas and the Los Angeles Chargers are plentiful, with there being plenty of disagreement about how the big Week 2 matchup will play out. The Cowboys lost another chess piece in swing tackle Ty Nsekhe and will be shorthanded going against Joey Bosa on Sunday.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper has gone full Luke Skywalker in the receiver room, giving his teammates every bit of information he can to improve the offense. Will quarterback Dak Prescott be able to out-duel Justin Herbert with some key pieces missing?

This is the latest Cowboys News and Notes.

Cowboys way-too-early 3-Round, 2022 mock draft brings DE, OL, safety help :: Cowboys Wire

It’s Week 2 in the 2021 NFL season but it’s never too early for a mock draft. With question marks around the center position for Dallas, our own Ben Glassmire gives his three-round mock for the Cowboys that includes some help up front and defensive reinforcement.

Chargers Week2 Injury Report: Chris Harris Jr. out, Justin Jones doubtful :: Chargers Wire

The veteran corner landed on his shoulder in practice and is now out, opening up an interesting situation for the Cowboys’ passing game. Primarily a slot defender, it will be interesting how Dallas attacks that spot with Michael Gallup out and Cedrick Wilson in the rotation.

Cowboys' Ty Nsekhe taken to hospital Thursday night :: Cowboys Wire

Cowboys swing tackle Ty Nsekhe drew the attention when La’el Collins was suspended, potentially being the backup to take the role during the five-game absence. Nsekhe went to the hospital with a heat-related illness Thursday night and it takes another tackle off the depth chart for Sunday.

Amari Cooper goes Jedi Master mode with young Cowboys WRs :: Cowboys Wire

Cooper is no doubt the veteran leader for the receiver room. During Hard Knocks, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was seen learning from Cooper on routes. During interviews with media this week, Cooper opened up about how he’s mentored receivers in Dallas and become a technician. Safe to say he’s the Jedi Master.

NFL Week 2 game picks, schedule guide, fantasy football tips, odds, injuries and more :: ESPN

NFL’s Week 2 is upon us. With another big slate of games on Sunday, ESPN gives their fantasy and game predictions for every matchup, including the Cowboys and Chargers.

Gut Feeling: Staff Picks For Cowboys-Chargers :: The Mothership

The Cowboys are 0-1 and have a chance to get their first win on Sunday against Los Angeles. Dallas’ staff writers put together their predictions for the matchup featuring Prescott and Herbert. Also, there’s a split decision amongst the staff on how the game could go.

The Dallas Cowboys have the fourth-best offensive line in the NFL according to PFF :: Blogging The Boys

PFF speaks highly on the Dallas offensive line. After surrendering just a single sack versus a star-studded Tampa Bay defense, the line will continue to miss some pieces but PFF gave the credit to the Cowboys especially at full strength.

Cowboys at Chargers: Week 2 Primer :: Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys have had a lot of news going into their second game and very little of it has been good. The team people see on Sunday will include some faces that weren’t very prominent in Week 1. McCarthy has only started 0-2 in his career once. Will he add to the list?

Watch Cowboys at Chargers: Time, odds, prediction as Dak Prescott, Justin Herbert shoot it out in Week 2 :: CBS Sports

There is a bunch of storylines for the tilt between the Cowboys and Chargers on Sunday. Will Dallas be able to slow down Bosa? Who will win the matchup between Herbert and Prescott? Patrik Walker gives his prediction for the matchup and details how every storyline could pan out.

The NFL rule change that could save the Cowboys’ season :: Blogging The Boys

NFL rules tend to not be a fan of the Cowboys. With the rules surrounding the IR due to COVID, Dallas has the chance to bring back their injured starters. If the rule didn’t exist, defensive tackle Neville Gallimore and wide receiver Michael Gallup might’ve been a weight on the active roster for weeks.

Dallas Cowboys: 5 Players who need to play well to beat Chargers in Week 2 :: NFL Spin Zone

The Cowboys had some players who made crucial mistakes in the Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers. To get their first win of the season, Dallas will need a multitude of players to step up and Cody Williams details a specific five that will be integral to the Cowboys’ success. The list includes some big stars and backups who have to step up in big roles on Sunday.

Walkthrough: Chiefs Go for the Early KO; Cowboys at the Crossroads :: Football Outsiders

In a preview of all NFL games this weekend, the snark flows as the Cowboys-Chargers matchup focus’ solely on the Cowboys. The continuous offensive line shuffle, Ezekiel Elliott’s role as Prescott Protector and Jerry Jones’ determination to see his investments pay off in the linebacker rotation.

Cowboys' Amari Cooper talks Alabama vs NFL, chess, and more :: 105.3 The Fan

The star receiver joined the GBag Nation for the first of his season-long weekly visits on Thursday. Cooper discussed how the dominant Alabama football program would stack up against an NFL team.

Community Policy