Roanoke, VA

North Crosss School Names New Headmaster

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Board of Trustees of North Cross School in Roanoke, VA, is pleased to announce that Elizabeth Armistead Lemon ’95 has been appointed the Head of School, effective July 1, 2022. Ms. Lemon is the ninth Head of School at North Cross, and notably the first woman and first alumna to serve in the position. The Board’s unanimous decision to select Ms. Lemon followed the enthusiastic and unanimous recommendation of the Search Committee.

