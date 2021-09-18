At Home in the Woods
What a change! How different the Red River of the North looks today, compared to how it looked when I left it at the end of June. At that time, after a rainless spring and rainless early summer the rover level had dropped so far that you could walk along a beach at the base of the river banks. News reports and photos depicted a river that had dropped to the dregs by late summer. Photos showed a scene that reminded one of the rivers in the depths of the Great Depression.www.walkermn.com
